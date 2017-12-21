There are several blood drives planned at the beginning of the New Year. (Photo: Getty Images)

The American Red Cross Penn-Jersey Blood Services Region has issued an appeal for blood donors. All blood types are needed, but especially O positive, O negative, B negative and A negative in order to meet patient demand and prevent a blood shortage.

The following blood drives are scheduled in South Jersey:

Weekly: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturdays, Pleasantville Donation Center, 850 N. Franklin Ave., Pleasantville.

Dec. 26: 2 to 7 p.m., Zion United Methodist Church, 652 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township.

Dec. 29: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Shore Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Way, Somers Point.

Dec. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

Jan. 4: 2 to 7 p.m., Lifegate Church, 223 Doran Ave., Somers Point.

Jan. 8: 1 to 6 p.m., Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts, 413 New Road, Somers Point.

Jan. 11: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Atlantic County Library, 40 Farragut Ave., Mays Landing.

Jan. 18: 2 to 7 p.m. Weymouth Township Building, 45 S. New Jersey Ave., Dorothy.

Jan. 18: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meadowview Nursing Home, 235 Dolphin Ave., Northfield.

Jan. 22: 2 to 7 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 312 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City.

Jan. 28: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., AtlantiCare Life Center, 2500 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

Jan. 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Atlantic County Criminal Courts Complex, 4997 Unami Ave., Mays Landing.

Jan. 29: 3 to 8 p.m., Atlantic Christian School, 391 Zion Road, Egg Harbor Township.

To make an appointment, call (800) GIVE-LIFE or visit www.redcrossblood.org.

