Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” an IMAX 3D experience, various times through Jan. 25, tickets $18. www.ticketmaster.com. www.starwars.com/rogue-one. Tropicana Casino, Brighton and Boardwalk, Atlantic City. (Photo: Associated press)

EXHIBITS

2017 New Jersey State Teen Arts Touring Visual Arts Exhibit, features 45 pieces selected from among thousands created by talented teen artists across the state, through Dec. 28. (609) 646-8699, ext. 6314. Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.

Exhibit: Members Only, through December. (609) 567-5360. hammontonartscenter.org. Hammonton Arts Center, 219 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

Exhibit: “The Lure of South Jersey: The Resettlement of Migrants,” presented by Noyes Museum of Art and South Jersey Culture & History Center, through Jan. 7. Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton.

Exhibit, features art by Sue Moerder, mixed-media industrial bone art, and painter Rone Del Galeone, through Dec. 15; gallery hours: 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. (302) 475-2235. Moerder Tattoos & Gallery, 320 12th St., Hammonton.

Exhibit: Black Cowboys & Buffalo Soldiers, tells the story of the black cowboys and soldiers who have been absent from many historic accounts of the West; it focuses on the vital role that these African Americans played in America’s westward expansion and the success of the cattle industry, through December. (609) 704-5495. www.aahmsnj.org. African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville.

Exhibit, features military artifacts and personal donations from every war and conflict beginning with the Revolutionary War, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, free admission. (609) 909-5859. www.aclink.org/vetsmuseum. Atlantic County Veterans Museum, Daniel Estell House, 189 State Route 50, Estell Manor, adjacent to the Atlantic County Park and veterans cemetery.

Exhibit, features artifacts, thousands of pictures, and research related to Somers Point, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 927-2900. www.somerspointhistory.org. Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road, Somers Point.

Exhibit: Life & Times of a Prince, tells the story of Prince (1958 to 2016), a man with extraordinary musical talent who lived to entertain and share his unique perspective of the world, through December. (609) 704-5495. www.aahmsnj.org. African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville.

Exhibit: Celebrating Our Youth: Post Millenial Art, an exhibit of artwork by five young artists, T. J. Andrews, Asia Lackland, Dante Martin, Randi Meekins and Romare Wilson, through December. (609) 350-6662. AAHMSNJ.org. African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.

FILM

Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” an IMAX 3D experience, various times through Jan. 25, tickets $18. www.ticketmaster.com. www.starwars.com/rogue-one. Tropicana Casino, Brighton and Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

CHILDREN

“Team Challenge,” based on Food Network’s “Kids Chopped,” designed for child and teen chefs who already know their way around a kitchen, offered monthly, fee $45; registration required. (609) 878-3488. www.kitchen-19.com. Kitchen 19, 19 S. Second St., Hammonton.

Christmas Fantasy with Lights, Santa lights the park at 5 p.m. each night the park is open through Dec. 23; and Christmas Fantasy with Lights, rides, attractions and snack bars will be open; Fantasy with Lights runs through Dec. 30; hours: 2 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23; 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, through Dec. 29, and Dec. 30, tickets $23.50 in advance and for ages 65 and older and $26.50 at the gate for ages 2 to 64. (609) 641-7847. www.storybookland.com. Storybook Land, 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township.

Children’s Theater: Santa Claus is Coming to Town, learn how Santa Claus came to be, why he delivers toys to children, how his reindeer fly and why his workshop is at the North Pole and how he stood up to grumpy Mayor Burgermeister Meisterburger for outlawing toys, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20 and 21, 7 p.m. Dec. 22, 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 23, and 10 a.m. Dec. 24, tickets $7 to $9. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars, join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sebastian, the Daughters of Triton, Ariel, Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Belle, the Beast’s enchanted objects and more, for a musical performance on ice, 7 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19, 1 and 5 p.m. Jan. 20 and 2 p.m. Jan. 21, tickets $15 to $90. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

FUNDRAISERS

Annual Gift Wrap, volunteers needed through Dec. 24 to fill morning, afternoon and evening shifts; volunteers do not need to be expert gift wrappers to help. Gilda’s Club South Jersey and partner Ruth Newman Shapiro Cancer & Heart Fund. Email Samantha@gildasclubsouthjersey.org. Hamilton Mall, Mays Landing.

HEALTH & FITNESS

Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, will include information for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month. (609) 404-4848. http://seashoregardens.org. Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road.

AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van, offers screenings for women age 40 and older with no current or past breast issues; screenings are processed through their insurance; appointments encouraged, but walk-ins welcome; schedule includes: Dec. 20 Atlantic County Health Services, Northfield; Dec. 21 ShopRite, Hammonton. (609) 677-9729. www.amifoundation.net.

Overeaters Anonymous: Meetings offer support and fellowship for people suffering from the disease of compulsive eating and food addiction; modeled after the Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12 step program it recognizes that compulsive overeating for many people is an illness that cannot be solved by dieting and willpower alone; no fees or dues; area meetings include: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 Jimmie Leeds Road, 2nd Floor, Pomona Room, Pomona, (609) 703-0733; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Evangel Assembly of God, 1100 Route 50, Mays Landing, (609) 271-3980; 9 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Lutheran Church, Dawes Avenue and Shore Road, Somers Point, (609) 317-4376. For information, including additional meeting locations, visit http://www.oa-southjersey.org.

Young Adults with Anxiety/Depression, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, a free, peer run group for ages 20 to 30 who live with anxiety and/or depression; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and resource information, 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. (609) 652-3800. Email cquinn@mhanj.org. Allies in Caring, 18 Central Ave., Hammonton.

Interactive workshop series for individuals with a physical or mental disability, topics include: decision making, problem solving, communicating with others and strategies for stress management, 10 a.m. Thursdays, free. (609) 748-2253. Email mpreyer@artemiscil.org. Artemis Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Zumba, with Kymbah, 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. Saturdays, first session free. Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville.

Child Abuse Support for Adults, a peer-run, weekly meeting for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; hosted by a trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 652-3800. Email sjasca@gmail.com. Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield.

Anxiety Peer Wellness Group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County/ICE Wellness Program, topics include: wellness, recovery, empowerment and more, 1 to 2:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Atlanticare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike No. 2, Hammonton. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Email cquinn@mhanj.org.

Speak of the Spectrum Group, a meeting for LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends which offers an opportunity to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics, meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month and 2 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. (609) 652-3800.

Counseling and referrals, for people coping with addiction to heroin and prescription painkillers; also family members of people with addiction may receive support from trained peer counselors; confidential services, grant-funded, no cost to callers, available 24/7. (855) 652-3737 or TTY (877) 294-4356.

Support Group, for individuals living with mental health issues and addiction, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ventnor VFW, 601 N. Dorset Ave.; and 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Hope All Day Center, 600 S. Odessa Ave., Egg Harbor City. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303.

Support meeting, sponsored by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, for individuals living with Bipolar disorder, offers support, resources, education and information, 7 p.m. Mondays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Ventnor VFW, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor.

Women’s Wellness, common stresses and mental health challenges, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. AtlantiCare AIS, 1601 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City.

“Clutter,” a weekly support group is offered to help individuals understand why they acquire/hold on to too many possessions and to learn ways to support a healthier lifestyle, 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. Optional ongoing series follows at 2 p.m., which offers an opportunity to learn skills and develop plans to help with the emotional and physical challenges related to clutter. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Email cquinn@mhanj.org.

Intensive Family Support Services Support Group, 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 301. Email cmiller@mhanj.org. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Nar-Anon Family Group Meeting, a worldwide fellowship for people affected by a friend or family member with a drug addiction; as a Twelve-Step Program, they offer help by sharing experience, strength, and hope in a safe and anonymous forum, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 805-3680. (609) 561-6019. Abundant Living Church, 849 Route 54, Buena Vista.

Celiac-Gluten Free Support Group, new members welcome, 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Email Rosaliavalenti@aol.com. (609) 412-8361. AGA office, not affiliated with AGA, 3205 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township.

Caregiver Support Group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition, for people caring for a child, spouse, sibling, parent or friend, includes resources, coping skills, self-care and support, 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, free. (609) 652-3800, ext. 304. Email nmckee@mhanj.org. Royal Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Aphasia Communication Group, offered by the Adler Aphasia Center and facilitated by a licensed speech language pathologist, provides people who have been diagnosed with aphasia with an opportunity to socialize with others who share similar experiences, provide tips to communicate more effectively, and provide time to practice communication skills in a natural environment; Aphasia is a language disorder caused by stroke or other brain injury; it affects spoken language, reading and writing, but does not affect a person’s intellect, 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. Registration required. Stockton University’s Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. To register: (973) 530-3981 or email wgreenspan@adleraphasiacenter.org. Adler Aphasia Center information: (201) 368-8585 or www.adleraphasiacenter.org.

LECTURES

MUSIC

Concert: John Denver Tribute, features Chris Collins and Boulder Canyon performing Denver’s hits including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Take Me Home, Country Roads” and “Annie’s Song,” 8 p.m. Dec. 30, tickets $30. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Concert/New Year’s Eve Celebration, features Joey Pucci and the American Longboards with a tribute to American Rock and Roll including music of the 1950s through the 1970s with hits by Peggy Lee, Nancy Sinatra, The Beach Boys and The Safaris, includes ceremonial Broadway Ball dropping, followed by a non-alcoholic toast to celebrate the New Year, show, 7:30 p.m., ball drop, 10 p.m. Dec. 31, tickets $30. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

New Year’s Eve Concert, features the Bay Atlantic Symphony under the direction of Jed Gaylin with renowned soprano Lauren Snouffer; and a performance including a variety of timeless compositions by George Gershwin, Richard Rodgers, Johann Strauss and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31, free, tickets required, available to Margate City homeowners, up to four per household, available at the Margate City Library at 8100 Atlantic Ave.; tickets for the general public, up to two per household, available beginning Dec. 4. (609) 449-8780. www.BayAtlanticSymphony.org. Dominick A. Potena Performing Arts Center, 7804 Amherst Ave., Margate.

Concert: Abba Mania, 8 p.m. Jan. 26, tickets $19 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

NATURE

“Beyond the Barrens: A Pinelands Speaker Series,” presented by Batsto Citizens Committee and Wharton State Forest, topics include historical, cultural and natural aspects of South Jersey, 1 p.m. Second Saturdays, admission $2. Batsto Visitors Center, Wharton State Forest, Hammonton. (609) 561-0024. www.batstovillage.org.

SENIOR CITIZENS

Atlantic Cape Community College’s Club 50 Plus, offers a variety of workshops designed to enhance the personal, professional and social lives of older learners, through this fall, club fee $5, additional cost for workshops. (609) 343-5655. atlantic.edu/ce. Atlantic Cape Community College, Mays Landing and Cape May Court House.

Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, lunch available, free but donation of $1 suggested and reservations requested at least two days in advance; activities include: Pinochle, Bridge and other card games, 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily; chair yoga, 11 a.m. Thursdays; crochet lessons, 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays, reservations requested; and volunteers needed. (609) 645-7700, ext. 6537, or email obellano@jccatlantic.org. Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

Senior exercise, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Chair yoga for seniors, 1 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Book Club, 1:15 p.m. second Friday of each month, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Crocheting, knitting and stitch work, all skill levels, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Pinochle, card playing and board games, Monday through Friday, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 965-2111. www.renaultwinery.com. Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City.

DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express, for all ages, features an outdoor train ride through a lighted, magical Christmas village, and visits with Santa and his elves in the workshop, 5 to 9 p.m. today through Dec. 23; train ride only, 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 26 to 31, tickets $14.95 through Dec. 23 and $9.95 from Dec. 26 to 31. (609) 561-3040. www.didonatofuncenter.com. www.facebook.com/didonatofuncenter. DiDonato Family Fun Center, 1151 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton.

Cape May Seashore Lines: Santa Express, Santa Express Limited, Santa Starlight Express and Winter Express, join Santa Claus for a train ride on the Cape May Seashore Lines, local trains depart from the Richland Station at 1275 Harding Highway; trains also depart from the Tuckahoe Station at Reading and Railroad avenues in Cape May; all trains except the Winter Express, include an opportunity to travel with Santa, snack service in the cafe and lounge cars and more; the Winter Express offers a post-Christmas opportunity to relax and enjoy a historic train ride; various times Saturday through Dec. 27, tickets $9 to $35 for ages 2 and older, advance ticket purchase recommended. www.the-santa-express.com. Facebook.com/CapeMaySeashoreLines. Cape May Seashore Lines: Richland Train Station, 1275 Harding Highway, Richland.

Second annual Posada, hosted by MainStreet Hammonton and Allies in Caring, features a traditional Mexican Christmas celebration with Latino music, piñatas, art, storytelling, crafts, games, food and more, 6 p.m. Dec. 21. (609) 561-8400. (609) 567-9014. Email: iguillermo@alliesincaring.org or mainstreethammonton@ymail.com. Hammonton Family Success Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

The Rat Pack Together Again, features Rat Pack impersonators Tony Sands, Johnny Petillo and Geno Monroe recreating the shows presented by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr., in Las Vegas, features songs including “Everybody Loves Somebody,” “Mr. Bojangles,” “My Way,” “New York New York” and more, 8 p.m. Dec. 29, tickets $25. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Hammonton New Year’s Eve Bash, sponsored by MainStreet Hammonton, features music plus free party hats and noisemakers for the first 300 guests; when the town clock strikes midnight, a giant blueberry will drop to signal the official start of 2018, 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. (609) 567-9014. www.downtownhammonton.com. facebook.com/downtownhammonton. In front of Hammonton Town Hall, 100 Central Ave., Hammonton.

Patcong Valley Model Railroad Club’s Open House, visitors have an opportunity to see highly detailed HO-scale models of many different trains, operated on a large realistic model railroad through beautiful scale scenery of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern New York State, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, free, but donations accepted. Email patcongrr@comcast.net. www.patcongvalley.com. Patcong Valley Model Railroad Club, Route 40 and Fir Avenue, Richland.

THEATER

“Holiday Jubilee: Sounds of the Season,” a holiday revue show designed to captivate audiences of all ages, various times through Dec. 22, tickets $25 for adults and $10 for children. (800) 843-8767. www.tropicana.net. www.ticketmaster.com. Tropicana Casino & Resort, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

“Season’s Greetings!,” follow four Eagle Theatre performers, accompanied by a live band, for a multicultural musical holiday journey around the world, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 20 and 21, 8 p.m. Dec. 22 and 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 23, tickets $25 for ages 13 and older, $22.50 for ages 65 and older, and $15 for ages 12 and younger. (856) 685-6664. www.kathedral.com. Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.

VETERANS

Information on VA, federal, state and county veterans benefits, with veterans advocate Lou Green, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., first Wednesday of each month, Hamilton Mall, Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, Ruby Tuesday entrance.

Read or Share this story: http://vineland.dj/2DlWHfn