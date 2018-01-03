Three Kings Day event, hosted by the Latino Club of Egg Harbor City, toy distribution, for children age 11 and younger who are accompanied by an adult, noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 13, free. (609) 703-4288. Egg Harbor City Hall, 500 London Ave., Egg Harbor City. (Photo: File photo)

Artemis Center to present

emergency preparedness workshop

GALLOWAY - Artemis Center for Independent Living will host a workshop, Emergency Preparedness for People with Functional Needs, from 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 7 at 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7.

Individuals who live with a disability are invited to attend a no cost event about local offices of emergency management; evacuation “go” bags; the Register Ready database; and tips for sheltering in place.

Reservations are recommended.

To register or for information, call (609) 748-ABLE.

Offering group support to

caregivers in Atlantic County

GALLOWAY - The Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition will offer a support and networking group for anyone caring for a child, spouse, sibling, parent or friend. Topics include: local resources, coping skills, self-care and support. The group will meet at 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month at Royal Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

For information, call (609) 652-3800, ext. 310.

Artemis Center offers

interactive life skills workshops

GALLOWAY - The Artemis Center for Independent Living will offer a free series of interactive life skills workshops for individuals who live with a physical, mental or any other type of disability. Topics include: decision making, problem solving, communication skills and stress management. Meetings are held at 10 a.m. Thursdays at 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road in Suite 7.

For information, call (609) 748-2253 or email mpreyer@artemiscil.org.

$82,750 in grants support

arts and history programs

The Atlantic County Office of Cultural and Heritage Affairs awarded $82,750 in grants to assist the growth and support of arts and history programs throughout Atlantic County.

“These grants help enrich the lives of our residents and help arts and history continue to thrive throughout Atlantic County,” stated Dennis Levinson, Atlantic County executive.

Eighteen local nonprofit arts organizations will benefit from funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. They include: Absecon Lighthouse; Atlantic City Arts Foundation; Atlantic Pops Community Band; Atlantic Youth Orchestra; Chicken Bone Beach Historical Foundation, Inc.; Children’s Cultural Arts Foundation; Cygnus Creative Arts Centre, Inc.; Dance Arts League of Atlantic County, Inc.; Hammonton Arts Center; Irish American Cultural Society of South Jersey, Inc.; MudGirls Studios; Somers Point Arts Commission; Somers Point Beach Concert Series; South Jersey Area Wind Ensemble; South Jersey Jazz Society; Stockton University Art Gallery; Stockton University Dance Company; and Stockton University Theatre Program.

Additionally, the Atlantic County Historical Society and Egg Harbor Township will each receive grants with funds from the New Jersey Historical Commission.

For information, call (609) 646-8699, ext. 6314, or email kbrown@aclsys.org.

Brigantine Polar Bear Plunge set for Jan. 13

BRIGANTINE - The Brigantine Polar Bear Plunge, which benefits Fisher House, has been rescheduled for Jan. 13 at 14th Street and the Beach.

The day’s events begin at 10 a.m. with live music, refreshments, color guard and official merchandise for sale.

The plunge, which is free and open to the public, has become a popular tradition with both locals and visitors to Brigantine and takes place at noon. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes with prizes awarded to the best costumes. Mike Riordan of Brigantine will serve as Master of Ceremonies.

The swim is followed by a post-plunge party at the Laguna Grill, 1400 Ocean Ave. Food will be available for purchase. Adult and soft beverages will be available through Laguna Grill & Rum Bar. There will be live entertainment featuring The Amish Outlaws & The Billy Walton Band.

To make a donation, send a check payable to Brigantine Polar Bears and mail it to: Brigantine Polar Bears, P.O. Box 1133, Brigantine, NJ 08203.

Fisher House provides housing and transportation to wounded military members and their families.

For information, call (609) 266-7731 or visit www.brigantinepolarbears.com.

Latino Club of EHC to hold

Three Kings Day events

EGG HARBOR CITY - The Latino Club of Egg Harbor City will present the following Three Kings Day events:

Free toy distribution, for children age 11 and younger who are accompanied by an adult, from noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Egg Harbor City Hall, 500 London Ave.

Annual Dinner, features food, entertainment, dancing, a basket auction and a chance to win a television, 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13, tickets $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for children age 11 and younger, except free for very young children, at Teamsters 331 building, 1 Philadelphia Ave.

Everyone is welcome.

For information, call (609) 703-4288.

Shore Physicians Group

presenting ‘Be Well Connected’ series

Shore Physicians Group will offer a variety of educational health events throughout the year through its “Be Well Connected” series. These events are free and open to the public.

The first event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 17 at the Ocean City Masonic Lodge No. 171, 940 Wesley Ave. Dr. David Roeltgen, medical director of the Flora Baker Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders, will present “Dementia, Management, and the Future.” Dr. Roeltgen has 35 years of experience in diagnosing and treating Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders, is an adjunct Professor of Neurology at the University of Pennsylvania and is Board Certified in Neurology by the American Board of Psychiatry. For reservations, call Katie Byrnes at (609) 653-3500, ext. 3435, or email kbyrnes@shorephysiciansgroup.com.

The Flora Baker Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders provides a streamlined approach to the diagnosis and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders by: ensuring communication and coordination amongst care providers, family and caregivers, including guidance to patients and families in need of medical, social and outreach services; providing local access and guidance on specialized diagnostic measures and interventions, including access to clinical trials; and offering local education for clinicians, caregivers, families and the community, including medical management care methods and methods of successful aging.

The center is at Shore Physicians Group’s office in the Shoprite Plaza at 4 Roosevelt Blvd., in Marmora. To schedule an appointment, call (609) 365-6226. For information, visit www.shorephysiciansgroup.com.

The “Be Well Connected” Series will focus on Osteoporosis in the spring, Alzheimer’s Disease in the summer and Diabetes in the fall.

Interactive workshop

focuses on trauma and children

ATLANTIC CITY - AtlantiCare Healthy Schools Healthy Children presents “Working with Children: The Importance of Understanding Trauma,” an interactive workshop on the principles of trauma-informed care, created for people serving children and families, will be held from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24 at the Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel at 2 Convention Blvd. Registration and breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m.

Guest presenters include The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Violence Prevention Initiative, Health Federation of Philadelphia and Grace and Glory Yoga.

Registration fee is $25, includes parking voucher, breakfast, lunch, CMEs and CEUs for nurses and social workers and professional development hours. Proceeds will support scholarships for workshop participation and community programming.

For information, email healthyschools@atlanticare.org.

Stockton Center receives

$10,000 from the TD foundation

GALLOWAY - The Stockton Center for Community Engagement received $10,000 from the TD Charitable Foundation, the charitable giving arm of TD Bank, to support the Homework Completion Program and its educational efforts on economic literacy.

The grant is providing two laptops for the homework program’s Pleasantville location, two bi-lingual student fellows for the 2017-18 school year, and refreshments for six economic literacy workshops.

The funding also is helping expand the homework program in Pleasantville, which became the third location this fall. In collaboration with the Pleasantville Police Department, tutors and workshops are available at the Pleasantville Public Library, 33 MLK Ave.

Since 2014, student volunteers from Stockton and the Atlantic City Police Department have provided academic mentoring and recreational activities at Stanley Holmes Village, Buzby Homes Village and the Atlantic City Police Athletic League.

“Part of the mission of the SCCE is to facilitate training, research and educational enrichment through collaborative efforts,” said Merydawilda Colon, executive director of the SCCE.

Wow! Zone economic literacy workshops are being offered for students and their parents once per semester during the 2017-18 school year at Stanley Holmes Village, Buzby Homes Village and the Pleasantville Public Library.

“This collaboration with the TD Charitable Foundation to offer educational programs on economic literacy speaks to our mission and strengthens our community collaborative efforts,” said Colon. “We look forward to hosting these sessions at our Homework Programs in Atlantic City and Pleasantville. These educational sessions on economic literacy are important to expose children to economic concepts and how they can access bank services.”

In 2016-17, over 200 Stockton student volunteers and 11 ACPD volunteers worked with 189 Atlantic City elementary and middle school students to improve their academic performance and engage in social activities.

For information, visit stockton.edu/community-engagement/projects.

Celebrating the life of

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ATLANTIC CITY - The Atlantic City Free Public Library, One N. Tennessee Ave., will celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with its fourth annual MLK Read-in at 1 p.m. Jan. 13. Special guests and Atlantic City Free Public Library staff members are scheduled to read some of Dr. King’s work and stories inspired by him. Selections will include: “I Have a Dream” speech, “Letter From a Birmingham Jail” and “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech. The program will also feature musical interludes by the Atlantic City High School Choir.

The program is free and open to people of all ages.

For information, call (609) 345-2269, ext. 3050.

Atlantic County Economic

Alliance board elects officers

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance board of trustees recently elected its officers, each of whom will serve a three-year term.

Brett Matik, president of Harrison Beverage, was elected chairwoman, and Michael Viscount of Fox Rothschild was elected as vice chairman. Rick Dovey, president of the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, and Joe Ingemi, principal consultant of Pinarus Technologies, will serve as treasurer and secretary, respectively.

In a unanimous show of appreciation, Leo Schoffer, president of Schoffer Enterprises, who has served as the ACEA’s interim chairperson since it was created in 2016, was approved as chairman emeritus.

“Leo has been instrumental in establishing this organization. We are extremely grateful for his outstanding leadership and commitment to our efforts to strengthen and diversify Atlantic County’s economy,” stated Lauren Moore, executive director, ACEA. “We look forward to his continued input and guidance.”

According to Moore the ACEA is proceeding in accordance with the 2015 Atlantic County Economic Strategy and Action Plan with a focus on six target industries.

“Aviation is our primary focus at this time,” noted Moore. “We are working to leverage our assets that include the FAA’s William J. Hughes Technical Center, the Atlantic City International Airport, and the developing Stockton Aviation Research and Technology Park, as well as to establish an air cargo facility and aviation maintenance academy.”

The ACEA has been working with the Greater Atlantic City Chamber and local legislators in pushing for the passage of Senate bill S-2872 that would establish a new Garden State Growth Zone within a one-mile radius surrounding the Atlantic City Airport and the FAA’s William J. Hughes Technical Center and include the Grow New Jersey tax incentives. The bill now heads to the Assembly for consideration.

The Atlantic County Economic Alliance is a public-private, nonprofit organization that serves to attract, retain and grow business throughout the region.

For information, visit www.aceanj.com.

