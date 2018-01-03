Crafty gingerbread houses are decorated at the Hammonton library for the holiday season. (Photo: photo by Hannah Fox)

HAMMONTON - The Hammonton Branch of the Atlantic County Library System ended its 2017 crafts with a fitting one on Dec. 27 as patrons had a chance to make “snow dough.”

Snow dough is a simple concoction made out of glue, water and liquid starch. Glitter or food coloring also can be added into the mix in order to give the snow dough that extra something. After mixing all of the ingredients together and squeezing out any excess liquid, a solid and moldable dough is formed. It is possible that corn starch or vegetable starch could be used, but the consistency may change.

Some of the designs that can be made with snow dough are snowmen or snowflakes. Recipes for snow dough can be easily found online and is sometimes called cloud dough or slime dough.

The Hammonton library will be right back at the crafts starting on Jan. 10 — from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. — with Epsom salt luminaries made out of mason jars. All materials are provided, though registration is requested.

The Epsom salt luminaries are geared more toward teens and adults, but there are plenty of other upcoming crafts and activities at the Hammonton library that children are welcome to join in on. For example, on Jan. 24 patrons will have another chance to make snow dough, this time called snow slime.

Patrons will have a chance to get ready for the songs of spring on Feb. 7 by making bird feeders. And the library won’t forget Valentine’s Day as it will be celebrating the holiday on Feb. 14 with a Valentine’s Day bingo craft.

March will be a busy month for crafts at the Hammonton library. On March 14, the library will be holding a beaded shamrock craft in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day. Shortly after that, on March 28, there will be a holiday egg dye craft.

On March 10, the Hammonton library will participate in the fourth annual Makers Day event with a no-sew apron craft.

For more information, please visit https://www.atlanticlibrary.org or call (609) 561-2264.

Read or Share this story: http://vineland.dj/2ERKgcb