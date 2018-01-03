Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars, join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sebastian, the Daughters of Triton, Ariel, Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Belle, the Beast’s enchanted objects and more, for a musical performance on ice, 7 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19, 1 and 5 p.m. Jan. 20 and 2 p.m. Jan. 21, tickets $15 to $90. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. (Photo: Tim Pannell/Submitted photo)

EXHIBITS

Exhibit: “The Lure of South Jersey: The Resettlement of Migrants,” presented by Noyes Museum of Art and South Jersey Culture & History Center, through Jan. 7. Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton.

Exhibit, features military artifacts and personal donations from every war and conflict beginning with the Revolutionary War, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, free admission. (609) 909-5859. www.aclink.org/vetsmuseum. Atlantic County Veterans Museum, Daniel Estell House, 189 State Route 50, Estell Manor, adjacent to the Atlantic County Park and veterans cemetery.

Exhibit, features artifacts, thousands of pictures, and research related to Somers Point, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 927-2900. www.somerspointhistory.org. Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road, Somers Point.

Exhibit: Life & Times of a Prince, tells the story of Prince (1958 to 2016), a man with extraordinary musical talent who lived to entertain and share his unique perspective of the world, through December. (609) 704-5495. www.aahmsnj.org. African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville.

Exhibit: Celebrating Our Youth: Post Millenial Art, an exhibit of artwork by five young artists, T. J. Andrews, Asia Lackland, Dante Martin, Randi Meekins and Romare Wilson, through December. (609) 350-6662. AAHMSNJ.org. African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey, Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.

Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” an IMAX 3D experience, various times through Jan. 25, tickets $18. www.ticketmaster.com. www.starwars.com/rogue-one. Tropicana Casino, Brighton and Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

CHILDREN

“Team Challenge,” based on Food Network’s “Kids Chopped,” designed for child and teen chefs who already know their way around a kitchen, offered monthly, fee $45; registration required. (609) 878-3488. www.kitchen-19.com. Kitchen 19, 19 S. Second St., Hammonton.

Three Kings Day event, hosted by the Latino Club of Egg Harbor City, toy distribution, for children age 11 and younger who are accompanied by an adult, noon to 2 p.m. Jan. 13, free. (609) 703-4288. Egg Harbor City Hall, 500 London Ave., Egg Harbor City.

Disney on Ice: Reach for the Stars, join Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Sebastian, the Daughters of Triton, Ariel, Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Belle, the Beast’s enchanted objects and more, for a musical performance on ice, 7 p.m. Jan. 18 and 19, 1 and 5 p.m. Jan. 20 and 2 p.m. Jan. 21, tickets $15 to $90. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

HEALTH & FITNESS

“Dementia, Management and the Future,” part of the “Be Well Connected” series offered by Shore Physicians Group, presented by Dr. David Roeltgen, medical director of the Flora Baker Center for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders, 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 17, free. (609) 653-3500, ext. 3435. Email kbyrnes@shorephysiciansgroup.com. Ocean City Masonic Lodge No. 171, 940 Wesley Ave., Ocean City.

“Working with Children: The Importance of Understanding Trauma,” presented by AtlantiCare Healthy Schools Healthy Children, features an interactive workshop on the principles of trauma-informed care, created for people serving children and families, registration and breakfast, 8:30 a.m., workshop, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24, registration fee $25, includes parking voucher, breakfast, lunch, CMEs and CEUs for nurses and social workers and professional development hours; proceeds support scholarships for workshop participation and community programming. Email healthyschools@atlanticare.org. Sheraton Atlantic City Convention Center Hotel, 2 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City.

Workshop: Emergency Preparedness for People with Functional Needs, individuals who live with a disability are invited to learn about local offices of emergency management; evacuation “go” bags; the Register Ready database; and tips for sheltering in place, 10:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 7, free, reservations recommended. (609) 748-ABLE. Artemis Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Interactive life skills workshops, for individuals who live with a physical, mental or any other type of disability; topics include: decision making, problem solving, communication skills and stress management, 10 a.m. Thursdays, free. (609) 748-2253. Email mpreyer@artemiscil.org. Artemis Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Caregiver support and networking group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition, for anyone caring for a child, spouse, sibling, parent or friend; topics include: local resources, coping skills, self-care and support, 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, free. (609) 652-3800, ext. 310. Royal Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, will include information for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month. (609) 404-4848. http://seashoregardens.org. Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road.

Overeaters Anonymous: Meetings offer support and fellowship for people suffering from the disease of compulsive eating and food addiction; modeled after the Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12 step program it recognizes that compulsive overeating for many people is an illness that cannot be solved by dieting and willpower alone; no fees or dues; area meetings include: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 Jimmie Leeds Road, 2nd Floor, Pomona Room, Pomona, (609) 703-0733; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Evangel Assembly of God, 1100 Route 50, Mays Landing, (609) 271-3980; 9 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Lutheran Church, Dawes Avenue and Shore Road, Somers Point, (609) 317-4376. For information, including additional meeting locations, visit http://www.oa-southjersey.org.

Young Adults with Anxiety/Depression, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, a free, peer run group for ages 20 to 30 who live with anxiety and/or depression; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and resource information, 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. (609) 652-3800. Email cquinn@mhanj.org. Allies in Caring, 18 Central Ave., Hammonton.

Zumba, with Kymbah, 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. Saturdays, first session free. Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 661 Jackson Road, Newtonville.

Child Abuse Support for Adults, a peer-run, weekly meeting for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; hosted by a trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 652-3800. Email sjasca@gmail.com. Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield.

Anxiety Peer Wellness Group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County/ICE Wellness Program, topics include: wellness, recovery, empowerment and more, 1 to 2:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Atlanticare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike No. 2, Hammonton. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Email cquinn@mhanj.org.

Speak of the Spectrum Group, a meeting for LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends which offers an opportunity to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics, meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month and 2 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. (609) 652-3800.

Counseling and referrals, for people coping with addiction to heroin and prescription painkillers; also family members of people with addiction may receive support from trained peer counselors; confidential services, grant-funded, no cost to callers, available 24/7. (855) 652-3737 or TTY (877) 294-4356.

Support Group, for individuals living with mental health issues and addiction, 5:30 p.m. Mondays, Ventnor VFW, 601 N. Dorset Ave.; and 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Hope All Day Center, 600 S. Odessa Ave., Egg Harbor City. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303.

Support meeting, sponsored by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, for individuals living with Bipolar disorder, offers support, resources, education and information, 7 p.m. Mondays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Ventnor VFW, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor.

Women’s Wellness, common stresses and mental health challenges, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. AtlantiCare AIS, 1601 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City.

“Clutter,” a weekly support group is offered to help individuals understand why they acquire/hold on to too many possessions and to learn ways to support a healthier lifestyle, 1 p.m. Wednesdays, Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. Optional ongoing series follows at 2 p.m., which offers an opportunity to learn skills and develop plans to help with the emotional and physical challenges related to clutter. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Email cquinn@mhanj.org.

Intensive Family Support Services Support Group, 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 301. Email cmiller@mhanj.org. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Nar-Anon Family Group Meeting, a worldwide fellowship for people affected by a friend or family member with a drug addiction; as a Twelve-Step Program, they offer help by sharing experience, strength, and hope in a safe and anonymous forum, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 805-3680. (609) 561-6019. Abundant Living Church, 849 Route 54, Buena Vista.

Celiac-Gluten Free Support Group, new members welcome, 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Email Rosaliavalenti@aol.com. (609) 412-8361. AGA office, not affiliated with AGA, 3205 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township.

Caregiver Support Group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition, for people caring for a child, spouse, sibling, parent or friend, includes resources, coping skills, self-care and support, 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, free. (609) 652-3800, ext. 304. Email nmckee@mhanj.org. Royal Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Aphasia Communication Group, offered by the Adler Aphasia Center and facilitated by a licensed speech language pathologist, provides people who have been diagnosed with aphasia with an opportunity to socialize with others who share similar experiences, provide tips to communicate more effectively, and provide time to practice communication skills in a natural environment; Aphasia is a language disorder caused by stroke or other brain injury; it affects spoken language, reading and writing, but does not affect a person’s intellect, 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. Registration required. Stockton University’s Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. To register: (973) 530-3981 or email wgreenspan@adleraphasiacenter.org. Adler Aphasia Center information: (201) 368-8585 or www.adleraphasiacenter.org.

LECTURES

Atlantic County Parks and Environmental Advisory Board Meeting, features representatives from the Nature Conservancy and Rowan University and a discussion of the New Jersey Conservation Blueprint Project, 7 p.m. Jan. 3, free. (609) 625-1897. www.njmap2.com/blueprint. Canale Training Center, 5033 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township.

Evenings at Forsythe, presentations start at 6:30 p.m.; schedule includes: Jan. 18, “Photographing Forsythe,” getting tips on how to take gorgeous wildlife photographs at Forsythe from the Stay Focused Photo Club; Feb. 15, “What’s in the Noyes Today” with Michael Cagno, executive director of the Noyes Museum of Art, will provide a glimpse of the new and exciting collections from world-renown artists and local talent; March 15, “Creating Your Own Backyard Habitat,” prepare for the spring by learning how to create your own backyard habitat with naturalist and author Pat Sutton, free. (609) 652-1665. www.fws.gov. Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, Great Creek Road, Oceanville.

MUSIC

Concert: Temptations Revue, a musical extravaganza dedicated to the Motown act and filled with the music and moves of the original Temptations, 8 p.m. Jan. 13, tickets $35 to $55. (800) 745-3000. www.ResortsAC.com. www.Ticketmaster.com. Resorts International, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Concert: Abba Mania, 8 p.m. Jan. 26, tickets $19 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Kathedral Local Series: Megan Knight, features a CD release party for “State Of Mind,” doors open, 6:30 p.m., show, 7 p.m. Feb. 9, tickets $10. (856) 685-6664. www.kathedral.com. Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.

Concert: Steve Hackett: Tour de Force 2018, 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17, tickets $39 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Dixie Dregs, features the original lineup, 8 p.m. March 9, tickets $39 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Zombies, 8 p.m. March 10, tickets $39 to $50. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Marc Cohn, also features the Blind Boys of Alabama, 8 p.m. March 17, tickets $39 to $69. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. March 20, tickets $49 to $75. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

NATURE

“Beyond the Barrens: A Pinelands Speaker Series,” presented by Batsto Citizens Committee and Wharton State Forest, topics include historical, cultural and natural aspects of South Jersey, 1 p.m. Second Saturdays, admission $2. Batsto Visitors Center, Wharton State Forest, Hammonton. (609) 561-0024. www.batstovillage.org.

SENIOR CITIZENS

Atlantic Cape Community College’s Club 50 Plus, offers a variety of workshops designed to enhance the personal, professional and social lives of older learners, through this fall, club fee $5, additional cost for workshops. (609) 343-5655. atlantic.edu/ce. Atlantic Cape Community College, Mays Landing and Cape May Court House.

Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, lunch available, free but donation of $1 suggested and reservations requested at least two days in advance; activities include: Pinochle, Bridge and other card games, 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily; chair yoga, 11 a.m. Thursdays; crochet lessons, 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays, reservations requested; and volunteers needed. (609) 645-7700, ext. 6537, or email obellano@jccatlantic.org. Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

Senior exercise, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Chair yoga for seniors, 1 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Book Club, 1:15 p.m. second Friday of each month, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Crocheting, knitting and stitch work, all skill levels, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Pinochle, card playing and board games, Monday through Friday, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 965-2111. www.renaultwinery.com. Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City.

Concert: David Lee, the “Ultimate Elvis Champion,” 8 p.m. Jan. 5 and 6, tickets $30. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Patcong Valley Model Railroad Club’s Open House, visitors have an opportunity to see highly detailed HO-scale models of many different trains, operated on a large realistic model railroad through beautiful scale scenery of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern New York State, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 and 21, free, but donations accepted. Email patcongrr@comcast.net. www.patcongvalley.com. Patcong Valley Model Railroad Club, Route 40 and Fir Avenue, Richland.

Brigantine Polar Bear Plunge, which benefits Fisher House, live music, refreshments, color guard and official merchandise for sale, 10 a.m. Jan. 13 (postponed from Jan. 1), 14th Street and the Beach, Brigantine; noon plunge; followed by post-plunge party at the Laguna Grill, 1400 Ocean Ave., which features food available for purchase and live entertainment featuring The Amish Outlaws & The Billy Walton Band. (609) 266-7731. www.brigantinepolarbears.com.

Three Kings Day Annual Dinner, hosted by the Latino Club of Egg Harbor City, features food, entertainment, dancing, a basket auction and a chance to win a television, 5 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13, tickets $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for children age 11 and younger, except free for very young children. (609) 703-4288. Teamsters 331 building, 1 Philadelphia Ave.

Fourth annual MLK Read-in, features a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., with guests and staff members reading some of Dr. King’s work and stories inspired by him, plus musical interludes by the Atlantic City High School Choir, 1 p.m. Jan. 13, free. (609) 345-2269, ext. 3050. Atlantic City Free Public Library, One N. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City.

Wine Glass Painting Party, 1 to 4 p.m. Jan. 28, tickets $49.95, includes lunch, a one-year Gold Card Membership and a wine glass and painting supplies, reservations required. (800) 666-9463. www.tomasellowinery.com. Tomasello Winery, 225 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton.

Valentine’s Dinner Dance Party, includes gourmet dinner plus music by Diamond DJs, Feb. 10, tickets $45; cash bar available. (800) 666-9463. www.tomasellowinery.com. Tomasello Winery, 225 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton.

Opera Galas, features fine wines, gourmet dinner and selected operatic arias, 2 p.m. Feb. 18, April 29, May 6, Oct. 7 and 14, and Dec. 9 and 16, tickets $79.95. (800) 666-9463. www.tomasellowinery.com. Tomasello Winery, 225 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton.

VETERANS

Information on VA, federal, state and county veterans benefits, with veterans advocate Lou Green, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., first Wednesday of each month, Hamilton Mall, Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, Ruby Tuesday entrance.

Read or Share this story: http://vineland.dj/2ENT1DU