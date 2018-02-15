Dawn Super and her daughter, Hailey Super, 14, work on their Valentine’s Day crafts. (Photo: Hannah Fox/photo)

MAYS LANDING - On Thursday evening, people had the chance to get in touch with their artistic side during a free adult Valentine’s Day craft at the Mays Landing branch of the Atlantic County Library System. ♥ The craft saw adults painting wine glasses with a Valentine’s Day theme. While the samples for the craft had hearts painted on them, the crafters were welcome to paint whatever design they came up with. ♥ “I got the idea [for the craft] off of Pinterest and then I tweaked it to make it my own,” said supervising library assistant Vicki Branca . ♥Crafters also had the opportunity to make some chocolate covered pretzels. All materials for the craft and the pretzels were provided by the library.

The Valentine’s Day craft is a part of the Mays Landing branch’s new program of monthly crafts geared towards the older crowd. “This January we started our adult crafts,” said Branca.

The craft times provide people with a chance to unwind and enjoy getting creative, something that appears to be resonating with many.

“Classes are pretty full, you have to sign-up early. I was happily surprised,” said Branca.

Many of the crafters who stopped by the library were no strangers to getting creative.

Dawn Super and her daughter, Hailey, 14, often do crafts at home, but their favorite thing to do is bake. When they found out about the adult Valentine’s Day craft, they knew they had to come and try it.

“We came to get a book and saw the advertisement,” said Dawn Super.

Friends Denise McCarthy and Louise Wilson try to attend as many ACLS programs throughout the county as they can.

“We have zero life,” joked McCarthy as Wilson laughed. When the jokes subsided though, the two feisty friends both agreed that the programs offered by the ACLS allowed them to get out of the house and try new things. The price tag does not hurt either.

“I think it is great and I can’t believe it is all free,” exclaimed Wilson.

ACLS branches have numerous programs that can fit almost any age and need, anything from Baby Read and Play Storytime to learning how to Maximize Your Retirement. For more information on what ACLS branches have to offer and to find out more about adult crafts at the Mays Landing Branch, please visit https://www.atlanticlibrary.org.

