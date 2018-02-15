Atlantic Cape Community College invites students to attend a free hands-on FAFSA session for help completing a 2018-2019 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Registration is required., and students may register and obtain information by calling (609) 343-4822 or emailing dhernand@atlantic.edu. Students may also register in person at a financial aid office on any Atlantic Cape campus. (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ladies Night Out at Atlantic City Country Club

NORTHFIELD - Family Service Association will host its second annual Ladies Night Out at 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Atlantic City Country Club. The event will feature a chance to win more than 20 designer handbags including bags by Michael Kors, Coach and Kate Spade. The format will be a pink ticket auction. Cards can be purchased for $20 each. A winning ticket will be drawn at the end of the evening.

Tickets are $40, includes dinner and wine tasting by Gallo Wines.

For tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/family-service-association-ladies-night-out-tickets-42238837500.

Proceeds benefit Family Service Association’s programs for children and families in South Jersey.

For information, call (609) 569-0239, ext. 1160, or visit www.fsasj.org.

Students invited to free hands-on FAFSA session

Atlantic Cape Community College invites students to attend a free hands-on FAFSA session for help completing a 2018-2019 Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The U.S. Department of Education awards about $150 billion each year in grants, work-study funds, and low-interest loans to more than 15 million students. Federal student aid covers such expenses as tuition and fees, room and board, books and supplies, and transportation. Aid may also help pay for such related expenses as a computer and dependent care.

Sessions at the Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., will be held from:

12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Lab 132.

5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Lab 132.

12:30 to 2 p.m. March 27, Lab 105.

5 to 6:30 p.m. March 28, Lab 105

Sessions at the Mays Landing Campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike, will be held from:

2 to 3:30 p.m. April 10, Room D202.

5 to 6:30 p.m. April 11, Room D202.

Financial aid specialists will provide information, answer questions and help students complete a 2018-2019 online FAFSA form. Students must bring their own and their parents’ 2016 tax returns, all W-2 forms and all Social Security numbers. Students must also bring their FSA identification and password and a photo identification (student identification or a state-issued identification).

Registration is required., and students may register and obtain information by calling (609) 343-4822 or emailing dhernand@atlantic.edu. Students may also register in person at a financial aid office on any Atlantic Cape campus.

Practice your language skills at Stockton student event

GALLOWAY - Stockton University health sciences student Ewelina Truchel grew up speaking Polish. “I went to Polish school every Saturday and I still go to Polish Mass,” she said. She is sharing her language and culture as one of more than a dozen Stockton students participating in Language Table lessons and conversations in the C-D Atrium at Stockton from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 19.

The student-run sessions give native speakers the opportunity to practice their language, but also introduce students to a new language in a low-key, friendly environment.

This year’s participants speak Mandarin, Cantonese, French German, Japanese, Polish, Serbian, Spanish, Russian, Ukrainian, Urdu, and American Sign Language. There is also a student who will practice English with non-native English speakers, and a student teaching Braille.

Aimee Balint, a disabilities studies major, brings her Braille machine to the event to demonstrate and teach basic skills. “People come over because they see the green machine,” she said as she showed student Janna Finan how words are converted into the series of raised dots that people with visual impairments can read with their fingers.

Professor JY Zhou, who advises the group, said area residents are welcome to participate.

Atlantic Cape Community College offering early registration

MAYS LANDING - By popular demand and new this year, registration for summer and fall sessions at Atlantic Cape Community College will be offered earlier to help students plan and take advantage of the delayed payment option. Registration available to new and returning students based on the number of credits earned at the time of registration. Credits must have been completed, not in progress.

Registration begins at Atlantic Cape:

March 5 for students with at least 32 credits.

March 6 for students with at least 17 credits.

March 7 for returning students.

March 8 for all students.

Normal registration hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

The first summer session is six weeks, from May 21 to June 28; the second session is eight weeks, from June 25 to Aug. 18; and the third session is six weeks, from July 9 to Aug. 16. A full session meets from May 21 to Aug. 16, and an accelerated session runs from May 21 to June 7. Fall semester classes begin Sept. 4.

Financial aid is available to eligible students. Students may visit www.atlantic.edu/finaid to apply.

For students who wish to continue their studies beyond the associate degree, Atlantic Cape has partnerships with Rutgers, Stockton, and Fairleigh Dickinson universities where students can earn a bachelor’s degree without leaving the Mays Landing Campus. Atlantic Cape’s associate degree also is transferable upon acceptance at all public four-year colleges in New Jersey, and the college has more than 40 articulation/transfer agreements with four-year colleges and universities across the country.

First-time Atlantic Cape students applying for spring semester are encouraged to inquire about Atlantic Cape’s Conditional Dual Admission agreements with Stockton, Fairleigh Dickinson and Rutgers universities.

Atlantic Cape’s campuses are located in Mays Landing at 5100 Black Horse Pike; Atlantic City at the Charles D. Worthington Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd.; and Cape May Court House at the Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road.

Students who take advantage of early registration may delay their summer session payment until April 10, and their fall semester payment until July 10. Atlantic Cape also offers an interest-free tuition payment plan. The college accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover, American Express, cash, checks and money order. For information, call the Bursar’s Office at (609) 625-1111, ext. 5278, or email bursar@atlantic.edu.

To register online or view an updated schedule of summer and fall courses, visit www.atlantic.edu/fall.

For information, email accadmit@atlantic.edu, or call (609) 343-5000 or (609) 625-1111, ext. 5000.

Learn all about backyard composting in 2-day program

The Atlantic County Utilities Authority and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County will hold a comprehensive two-day training that goes beyond the basic “do’s and don’ts” of backyard composting on Feb. 23 and 24.

Across the country, food waste is one of the largest components of municipal waste or garbage. The average American throws away about 20 pounds of food each month. Composting food scraps reduces the amount of waste that is sent to the landfill while producing a valuable end product; a rich organic soil amendment that adds nutrients to gardens.

Atlantic County’s program is based on the Master Composter program in Ocean County, which offers in depth instruction, and prepares participants to educate others in the community.

The Atlantic County Master Composter Training class provides a mix of speakers and classroom learning along with site visits, activities and real practical experience making and using compost. The class also includes a tour of Galloway Township’s Compost Demonstration Site, the Stockton Student Farm, and ACUA’s landfill and yard waste composting facilities, which gives participants insights into a wide variety of composting and waste management operations.

The course will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24 at the Atlantic County Utilities Authority at 6700 Delilah Road in Egg Harbor Township. Cost is $40.

To become certified Master Composters, participants complete 20 compost-related volunteer hours.

Class size is limited and first preference is given to Atlantic County residents.

To register or for information, call (609) 272-6950 or visit www.acua.com/compost.

South Jersey Industries taking applications for social program

FOLSOM - South Jersey Industries will accept applications for its Social Investment Program through March 1.

The program supports area nonprofits that positively impact the community, while focusing on needs that closely coincide with the company’s four strategic areas of social investment: community enrichment, environmental stewardship, vocational career development, and health and social services. Funds will be distributed to grant awardees in April.

To submit an application or for information, visit www.sjindustries.com/community/eligibility-guidelines.

For information, email socialinvestment@sjindustries.com.

RHTTN South receives $275,000 state grant

GALLOWAY - The New Jersey Retail, Hospitality & Tourism Talent Network or, RHTTN South, at Stockton University received a $275,000 grant from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development to continue its work.

The local RHTTN works with area businesses to develop solutions to their workforce challenges securing resources to recruit hire and retain employees in nine counties in the southern part of the state. In 2015, more than half of all private employment in Atlantic and Cape May counties was in leisure, hospitality and retail trades.

The network helps train and retain workers, and offers training in skills needed for hospitality and retail jobs, including customer service and technology training. Staff will do on-site visits and hosts meetings at various locations throughout the communities the network serves.

“Innovations, online platforms and mergers within this marketplace are revolutionizing the way consumers dine, shop and travel,” Center Director Stacy Forman said. “Merchandising convenience, value and authenticity are leading this transformation. The need for increased knowledge and skill is accelerating at a fast pace, driven by the competition inherent in a global economy. We need to re-tool our current workforce and prepare a new workforce to meet these challenges for continued growth of South Jersey’s economy.”

The next meeting of the Coastal Targeted Industry Partnership, which covers Atlantic, Cape May, and Cumberland counties, will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. March 28 at the Atlantic County Library, Galloway Branch.

The meetings help businesses identify and discuss issues facing their industries and develop strategies to meet workforce needs and close skill gaps in the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors.

For information, call (609) 626-3456 or email RHTSouth@stockton.edu.

Kathedral Event Center hosting Summer of Love Bridal Show

HAMMONTON - PlanIt Expo’s Summer of Love Bridal Show will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 20 at Kathedral Event Center at 499 Egg Harbor Road. Guests will have an opportunity to learn about wedding food, flowers, dresses, DJs and more.

To register, visit http://bit.ly/2E2jMYp.

For information, call (856) 685-6664 or email info@kathedral.com.

Project Medicine Drop helps to fight abuse of prescription drugs

The New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs developed Project Medicine Drop as an important component of its effort to halt the abuse and diversion of prescription drugs. It allows consumers to dispose of unused and expired medications anonymously, seven days a week, 365 days a year, at “prescription drug drop boxes” located within the headquarters of participating police departments.

Each Project Medicine Drop box is installed indoors, affixed to the floor or wall in a secure area within view of law enforcement officers, in an area to which members of the public may be admitted to dispose of their unused medications. Their prominent “Project Medicine Drop” logos make the boxes highly visible and recognizable.

The participating police agencies maintain custody of the deposited drugs, and dispose of them according to their normal procedures for the custody and destruction of controlled dangerous substances.

For Project Medicine Drop Box locations, visit www.NJConsumerAffairs.gov/meddrop or call (800) 242-5846.

