Kidabaloo, features Lizzy Greene, who plays Dawn on Nickelodon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” also features superheroes and princesses, moon bounces, Magician Chad Juros, a circus, live animals, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, games, crafts and more, noon March 10, tickets $15 to $75. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. (Photo: File photo)

EXHIBITS

Exhibit, “Without Papers,” hosted by Stockton University’s Kramer Hall and the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, features work by sculptor Jim Dessicino; his sculptures often examine the relationship between art and national identity, through March 25. Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton.

Exhibit: Prints from the Permanent Collection: Jerome Kaplan, Hulda D. Robbins, Benton Spruance, through Jan. 6, 2019, free. Noyes Museum Galleries, Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton.

Exhibit, features military artifacts and personal donations from every war and conflict beginning with the Revolutionary War, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, free admission. (609) 909-5859. www.aclink.org/vetsmuseum. Atlantic County Veterans Museum, Daniel Estell House, 189 State Route 50, Estell Manor, adjacent to the Atlantic County Park and veterans cemetery.

Exhibit, features artifacts, thousands of pictures, and research related to Somers Point, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 927-2900. www.somerspointhistory.org. Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road, Somers Point.

FILM

AC Cinefest: Best of the Fest – Film Shorts, features film shorts including romance, comedy, drama, documentaries and animation, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Feb. 15, free. Reservations: https://accinefest.eventbrite.com. Noyes Museum Galleries, Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton.

CHILDREN

Crafts for kids: Puppet Palooza, recommended for ages 4 to 8, create a sock puppet, learn puppet techniques and share your puppet’s story, 11 a.m. Feb. 16, cost $10. (609) 561-2121. www.mytoymarket.com. Toy Market, 204 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

Children’s Theater: “Mr. Malcolm’s Mathemaniacs, 10:30 a.m. March 8 and 9, tickets $7 to $9. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Kidabaloo, features Lizzy Greene, who plays Dawn on Nickelodon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” also features superheroes and princesses, moon bounces, Magician Chad Juros, a circus, live animals, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, games, crafts and more, noon March 10, tickets $15 to $75. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Children’s Theater: “Jungle Book,” 10:30 a.m. March 23 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 24, tickets $7 to $9. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

FUNDRAISERS

Second annual Ladies Night Out, hosted by Family Service Association, features a chance to win more than 20 designer handbags including bags by Michael Kors, Coach and Kate Spade in a pink ticket auction, 6 p.m. Feb. 22, tickets $40, includes dinner and wine tasting by Gallo Wines; pink ticket auction cards $20. Proceeds benefit Family Service Association’s programs for children and families in South Jersey. (609) 569-0239, ext. 1160. www.fsasj.org. http://bit.ly/2Ew0Q3S. Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield.

HEALTH & FITNESS

AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van, offers screenings for women age 40 and older with no current or past breast issues; screenings are processed through their insurance; appointments encouraged, but walk-ins welcome; schedule includes: Feb. 16, Salvation Army, Atlantic City; Feb. 20, Pleasantville City Hall, Pleasantville; Feb. 23, Atlantic County Health Services, Northfield. (609) 677-9729. www.amifoundation.net.

“Love Your Heart: A Free Community Education Breakfast,” presented by Penn Medicine and Shore Medical Center, features information from medical experts on how to take better care for your heart, Feb. 21. (609) 653-3527. Email bcahill@shoremedicalcenter.org. Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point.

Buried in Treasures Workshop, a series of weekly workshops for individuals who want to learn how to declutter and stop over-acquiring, 10 a.m. Fridays, beginning Feb. 23, cost $125 for 16 sessions, registration required. (609) 652-3800, ext. 305. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Interactive life skills workshops, for individuals who live with a physical, mental or any other type of disability; topics include: decision making, problem solving, communication skills and stress management, 10 a.m. Thursdays, free. (609) 748-2253. Email mpreyer@artemiscil.org. Artemis Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Caregiver support and networking group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition, for anyone caring for a child, spouse, sibling, parent or friend; topics include: local resources, coping skills, self-care and support, 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, free. (609) 652-3800, ext. 310. Royal Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, will include information for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month. (609) 404-4848. http://seashoregardens.org. Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road.

Overeaters Anonymous: Meetings offer support and fellowship for people suffering from the disease of compulsive eating and food addiction; modeled after the Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12 step program it recognizes that compulsive overeating for many people is an illness that cannot be solved by dieting and willpower alone; no fees or dues; area meetings include: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 Jimmie Leeds Road, 2nd Floor, Pomona Room, Pomona, (609) 703-0733; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Evangel Assembly of God, 1100 Route 50, Mays Landing, (609) 271-3980; 9 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Lutheran Church, Dawes Avenue and Shore Road, Somers Point, (609) 317-4376. For information, including additional meeting locations, visit http://www.oa-southjersey.org.

Young Adults with Anxiety/Depression, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, a free, peer run group for ages 20 to 30 who live with anxiety and/or depression; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and resource information, 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. (609) 652-3800. Email cquinn@mhanj.org. Allies in Caring, 18 Central Ave., Hammonton.

Ehlers-Danlos Support Group, for individuals living with disorders that affect connective tissue, skin, joints, or blood vessel walls, will meet to find support, learn strategies for coping, and share the latest information, 330 p.m. third Tuesday of each month. (609) 748-2253. Email bhein@artemiscil.org. Artemis Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Child Abuse Support for Adults, a peer-run, weekly meeting for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; hosted by a trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 652-3800. Email sjasca@gmail.com. Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield.

Anxiety Peer Wellness Group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County/ICE Wellness Program, topics include: wellness, recovery, empowerment and more, 1 to 2:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Atlanticare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike No. 2, Hammonton. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Email cquinn@mhanj.org.

Speak of the Spectrum Group, a meeting for LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends which offers an opportunity to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics, meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month and 2 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. (609) 652-3800.

Counseling and referrals, for people coping with addiction to heroin and prescription painkillers; also family members of people with addiction may receive support from trained peer counselors; confidential services, grant-funded, no cost to callers, available 24/7. (855) 652-3737 or TTY (877) 294-4356.

LECTURES

Evenings at Forsythe, presentations start at 6:30 p.m.; schedule includes: Feb. 15, “What’s in the Noyes Today” with Michael Cagno, executive director of the Noyes Museum of Art, will provide a glimpse of the new and exciting collections from world-renown artists and local talent; March 15, “Creating Your Own Backyard Habitat,” prepare for the spring by learning how to create your own backyard habitat with naturalist and author Pat Sutton, free. (609) 652-1665. www.fws.gov. Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, Great Creek Road, Oceanville.

MUSIC

Concert: Steve Hackett: Tour de Force 2018, 8 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17, tickets $39 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: British Invasion Experience, features music from the British groups of the 1960s, including The Beatles, The Who, The Hollies and Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Feb. 16, tickets $30. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Concert: The Hit Men, also features comedian Frankie Pace and First Ladies of Rock and Soul, 8 p.m. Feb. 17, tickets $40. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Concert: Dixie Dregs, features the original lineup, 8 p.m. March 9, tickets $39 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Zombies, 8 p.m. March 10, tickets $39 to $50. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Marc Cohn, also features the Blind Boys of Alabama, 8 p.m. March 17, tickets $39 to $69. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. March 20, tickets $49 to $75. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Brian Culbertson, 8 p.m. March 30, tickets $39.50 to $69.50. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Boney James, 8 p.m. April 6, tickets $35 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. April 7, tickets $29 to $39. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Get The Led Out, 8 p.m. April 13 and 14, tickets $29.50 to $39.50. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

NATURE

“Beyond the Barrens: A Pinelands Speaker Series,” presented by Batsto Citizens Committee and Wharton State Forest, topics include historical, cultural and natural aspects of South Jersey, 1 p.m. Second Saturdays, admission $2. Batsto Visitors Center, Wharton State Forest, Hammonton. (609) 561-0024. www.batstovillage.org.

SENIOR CITIZENS

Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, lunch available, free but donation of $1 suggested and reservations requested at least two days in advance; activities include: Pinochle, Bridge and other card games, 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily; chair yoga, 11 a.m. Thursdays; crochet lessons, 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays, reservations requested; and volunteers needed. (609) 645-7700, ext. 6537, or email obellano@jccatlantic.org. Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

Senior exercise, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Chair yoga for seniors, 1 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Book Club, 1:15 p.m. second Friday of each month, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Crocheting, knitting and stitch work, all skill levels, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Pinochle, card playing and board games, Monday through Friday, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Shore Senior Socials: A free monthly social and educational event hosted by Shore Medical Center volunteers and featuring Bingo, complimentary refreshments, and an educational session hosted by a Shore health expert or community partner. Programs will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in DiOrio Hall at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point.For a list of upcoming topics, visit: https://shoremedicalcenter.org/shore-senior-socials. For reservations or information, call (609) 653-3543.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 965-2111. www.renaultwinery.com. Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City.

Language Table, features an opportunity to meet with students and practice foreign languages; area residents welcome to attend, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 19. C-D Atrium, Stockton University, Galloway.

Square dance lessons, all are welcome, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, cost $5 per class, except first class free. (856) 447-3439. (609) 839-3796. Milmay Fire Hall at 225 Broad St., Milmay.

Valentine’s Dinner, hosted by American Vegan Society, prepared by culinary students under the guidance of Chef-Educators, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14, tickets $36 for adults and $26 for students/low income. (856) 694-2887.Carême’s, Academy of Culinary Arts, Atlantic Cape Community College, Mays Landing.

FAFSA Information Sessions, hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College, free hands-on FAFSA sessions for help completing a 2018-2019 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, sessions at the Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; 12:30 to 2 p.m. Feb. 14, Lab 132; 5 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15, Lab 132; 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 27, Lab 105; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 28, Lab 105; and sessions at the Mays Landing Campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike, 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 10, Room D202; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 11, Room D202; registration required. (609) 343-4822. Email dhernand@atlantic.edu.

Annual Evening of Romance & Renewal on Valentine’s Day, features an opportunity for couples to take part in a group vow renewal ceremony by a non-denominational minister followed by a champagne toast and dancing to classic songs and standards and more, 6 p.m. Feb. 14, donation minimum of $40. (609) 449-1360. Keeper’s Cottage, Absecon Lighthouse, 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City.

Opera Galas, features fine wines, gourmet dinner and selected operatic arias, 2 p.m. Feb. 18, April 29, May 6, Oct. 7 and 14, and Dec. 9 and 16, tickets $79.95. (800) 666-9463. www.tomasellowinery.com. Tomasello Winery, 225 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton.

Third annual Hammonton Gravy vs. Sauce Competition, hosted by the Hammonton Rotary Club, features a tasting event and competition to find the best “homemade” and “professional” gravy/sauce; entry deadline Feb. 11; 3 p.m. Feb. 18, admission $20 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and younger, includes tasting of all the entries, a salad bar, unlimited macaroni, dessert bar, soft drinks and coffee; guests may bring their own beverages; competition entry fee $10. hammontongravyvssauce.com. Hammonton Fire House No. 2, 51 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton.

Hammonton High School Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, 5 p.m. Feb. 18, tickets $30; ticket purchase deadline Feb. 9. (609) 567-7000, ext.156. Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.

Buena Historical Society Meetings, 7:30 p.m. on the third Monday of the month, schedule includes: Feb. 21: Honoring Black History Month: Rev. David Mallory will discuss his experiences attending college in the South, his life in Richland, and the Baptist Church in Richland; March 21: Tributes to our towns: Memories of Vineland, features a presentation by several Vinelanders including a video and slide presentation and a display of images depicting the wealth of Vineland’s past and its influence on the development of South Jersey; April 18: Bob Gleason of the Philadelphia Living History Theatre will present “The Wit & Wisdom of Abraham Lincoln,” in the character of Lincoln. (856) 466-4654. Buena Vista Township Hall at 890 Harding Highway, Buena.

Open house: Academy of Culinary Arts, 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 19, 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 21, 1 to 3 p.m. April 8 at the college-wide open house, and 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 9, registration required. Registration: www.atlantic.edu/aca/visit.htm. (800) 645-CHEF. Email accadmit@atlantic.edu. www.atlantic.edu/aca. Academy of Culinary Arts, M Building, Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.

Registration for prekindergarten and kindergarten students, pre-kindergarten (for children who will be age 4 on or before Oct. 1) and kindergarten (for children who will be age 5 on or before Oct. 1) students, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 21 to 23. Call for required documents. (609) 567-6693. Hammonton Early Childhood Education Center, 601 N. Fourth St., Hammonton.

Atlantic County Master Composter Training Class, hosted by Atlantic County Utilities Authority and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County, features a mix of speakers and classroom learning along with site visits, activities and real practical experience making and using compost; also includes a tour of Galloway Township’s Compost Demonstration Site, the Stockton Student Farm, and ACUA’s landfill and yard waste composting facilities, which gives participants insights into a wide variety of composting and waste management operations; to become certified Master Composters, participants complete 20 compost-related volunteer hours; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24, cost $40. (609) 272-6950. www.acua.com/compost. Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township.

Comedian Katt Williams, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, tickets $55 to $175. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Free rabies clinics, for Buena Vista Township dogs and cats, 10 a.m. to noon March 3 at the Newtonville Fire Hall; 1 to 3 p.m. March 3 at the Richland Fire Hall; 10 a.m. to noon March 17 at the East Vineland Fire Hall; and 1 to 3 p.m. March 17 at the Collings Lakes Fire Hall. (856) 697-2100. www.buenavistanj.com.

Narcan training, free information and training sessions regarding the drug overdose antidote Narcan; free kits available, 10 a.m. to noon March 7 and April 4, registration required. (856) 263-8193. Email uta.narcan@verizon.net. Southern Regional Institute and ETTC at Stockton University Parkway Building, 10 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

“One Funny Mother,” features Dena Blizzard, a comedian, former Miss New Jersey, and married mother of three, in a solo comedy show about the trials and tribulations of motherhood and marriage, 8 p.m. March 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. March 25, tickets $35. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

PlanIt Expo’s Summer of Love Bridal Show, guests will have an opportunity to learn about wedding food, flowers, dresses, DJs and more, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 20. Register: http://bit.ly/2E2jMYp. Information: (856) 685-6664 or email info@kathedral.com. Kathedral Event Center, 499 Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.

THEATER

Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, through Feb. 25, tickets $20 to $40. (609) 704-5012. www.eagletheatre.org. Eagle Theatre, 208 Vine St., Hammonton.

Fool Moon Theatre’s “Love, Loss and What I Wore,” features a series of hilarious and heart-breaking monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 and 17 and 2 p.m. Feb. 18, tickets $25 and $30. (609) 653-0553. Email foolmoontheatre@gmail.com. www.gatewaybythebay.org. Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point.

VETERANS

Information on VA, federal, state and county veterans benefits, with veterans advocate Lou Green, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., first Wednesday of each month, Hamilton Mall, Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, Ruby Tuesday entrance.

Read or Share this story: http://vineland.dj/2GgT3Ef