Atlantic Cape’s Restaurant Gala

preps to honor Kevin Ortzman

MAYS LANDING - The Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala will mark its 35th annual event by honoring Kevin Ortzman, regional president for Caesars Entertainment (Bally’s, Caesars and Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City), and Academy of Culinary Arts graduate and local chef, Georgeann Leaming, at the March 28 event at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center in Atlantic City. The annual event celebrates food with hors d’oeuvres prepared by students at the Academy of Culinary Arts beginning at 6 p.m., and original dishes from 40 of the area’s best restaurants. A dessert reception and live entertainment will complete the evening’s festivities.

An Atlantic City native, Ortzman, his wife and three daughters returned back to the Atlantic City region after spending seven years with Caesars Entertainment in Las Vegas. His immediate influence in Atlantic City helped him garner his leadership role as president of the Casino Association of New Jersey, which he has held since 2014. The CANJ provides a collective voice for the Atlantic City casino industry by facilitating the exchange of information and ideas between our industry, small businesses, Atlantic City stakeholders, New Jersey Regulators and the general public.

The 2018 culinary honoree is Georgeann Leaming of Brigantine, executive chef of Gordon Ramsay Pub & Kitchen located in Caesars Atlantic City Hotel and Casino and 1999 Academy of Culinary Arts graduate. Despite wide regard as a fan favorite and Season 19 champion of The Food Network’s Chopped! series, and a diverse background that spans from popular Philadelphia eateries to upscale Italian cuisine, Leaming is undoubtedly considered a “late bloomer” by traditional culinary standards. It wasn’t until the age of 23, while working as a preschool teacher and pregnant with her daughter Kirsten that Leaming decided to take a risk by enrolling at the Academy of Culinary Arts to pursue her childhood fascination of cooking and food.

This year’s theme is “Culinary Magic,” showcasing the extraordinary talent and cooking expertise of the students and alumni of the Academy of Culinary Arts.

This year, the Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala will recognize the 2017 passing of James L. Cooper, a visionary and driving force behind the Atlantic Cape Community College Foundation. Cooper was a long-standing champion of the college’s mission and a strong supporter of the gala.

Tickets are $225. All gala proceeds benefit student scholarships at the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College and Atlantic Cape Foundation operations.

For tickets or information, call Kristin Jackson at (609) 463-3621, email kjackson@atlantic.edu or by visit www.atlantic.edu/gala.

America Legion Post to host

tribute to The Four Chaplains

EGG HARBOR CITY - The Rudolph Elmer America Legion Post 158 and the Gallery Township America Legion Post 430 will host a tribute to The Four Chaplains, four men, three faiths, one God, at 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Post 158, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. Veterans and the public are invited to attend the ceremony to observe the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the Dorchester.

Street parking is available and the building is handicapped accessible. Refreshments will be available following the ceremony.

For information, call (609) 965-0390.

‘Rediscover Sound:’

Overcoming hearing loss

HAMMONTON - Stockton University and Scott Wilson Hearing Aids will host a Lunch & Learn program, “Rediscover Sound: Understanding and Overcoming Hearing Loss” featuring James Basso, a Resound Product Specialist, at noon Feb. 21 at Kramer Hall at 30 Front St.

Hearing loss can be caused by many different factors. Understanding and identifying hearing loss is the start to a better quality of life. Basso will discuss hearing loss and the options available for people who suffer from hearing loss.

Admission is free.

To register, visit discoversound.eventbrite.com.

Run or walk for good cause at Seashore Gardens health event

ATLANTIC CITY - Put on your super hero cape and get ready to run or walk for a good cause at the eighth annual Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk on April 29 on the Atlantic City Boardwalk at Tropicana Casino & Resort. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Outreach Services at Seashore Gardens Living Center, an independent nonprofit Home for the Aged in Galloway.

The run begins at 9 a.m. and the health walk begins at 9:01 a.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 9:45 a.m. and will feature Diane Mitchell from WAYV’s Mike & Diane Show as master of ceremonies.

Free parking is available from 7 a.m. to noon at the Tropicana Havana Tower parking garage. Refreshments will be provided following the race.

Participants are encouraged to run or walk in a superhero costume to “Be a Superhero for Alzheimer’s!” Costumes are not required but prizes will be awarded for the best individual costume, best family or group costume and best children’s costume. Cash prizes also will be awarded for the top three male and female runners in the 5K. Prizes are $150 for first, $100 for second and $50 for third. There will also be medals for the top three male and female winners in each age group, except overall winners are excluded. An award will also be given for the largest team and the largest fundraising team. Wheelchair participants also are welcome.

Participants may preregister through 5 p.m. April 27. Cost is $30, including T-shirt. Event day registration begins at 7:15 a.m., costs $40 and does not include a T-shirt.

The walk and run routes will start and end at Tropicana. There will be a warm-up for the athletes with music and giveaways from 95.1 WAYV. Tropicana Casino & Resort is a sponsor of the event.

To register, visit seashoregardens.org/5k.

For information, including sponsorship opportunities, call Sharon D’Angio at (609) 748-4614 or email dangios@seashoregardens.org.

Atlantic Audubon Society

slated to meet on Feb. 28

GALLOWAY - Atlantic Audubon Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 in the Atlantic County Library at 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road. The social hour will be followed by a presentation on the Pinelands National Reserve by photographer Albert Horner.

The public is welcome.

Atlantic Cape 50-plus club

offering spring workshops

MAYS LANDING - Atlantic Cape Community College’s Club 50 Plus will offer workshops this spring designed to enhance the personal, professional and social lives of older learners.

Workshops will include:

Beginner Piano: Learn the fundamental concepts and basic techniques to play easy melodies, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays, from Feb. 12 to March 12, Mays Landing Campus.

Planning for Successful Retirement: Learn about important money management concepts and issues critical to people at or near retirement, 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 17 and 24, Cape May County Campus.

Who Are You Leaving Your Money To?: Learn about longterm care; how to avoid estate tax traps; wills and trusts used in estate planning; and durable powers of attorney and health care declarations, 2 to 4 p.m. March 21, Mays Landing Campus; and 2 to 4 p.m. May 2, Cape May County Campus.

Buying on eBay: Learn how to use eBay to make purchases, 6 to 8 p.m. March 28, Mays Landing Campus.

Beginner Selling on eBay: Learn about eBay and PayPal accounts plus all aspects of selling on eBay, 6 to 9 p.m. April 25, Mays Landing Campus.

Expanded Selling on eBay: Get tips on how to list item for sale at the right price and how to ship items in a cost effective way, 6 to 8 p.m. May 23, Mays Landing Campus.

Intermediate Piano: Builds on basic piano theory, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays in April.

Retirement Planning for Women: Addresses challenges women face in retirement and how to avoid common mistakes and create a paycheck for life, 6:30 to 8 p.m. April 24, Mays Landing Campus; and 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 10, Cape May County Campus.

Join Club 50 Plus for $5 and receive a 15 percent discount on future Club 50 Plus, culinary and professional development workshops through June 30. Mention code: CEGN001-MW01.

Club 50 Plus workshops will be offered in Building T of the Mays Landing Campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike, or the Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road.

To register or for workshop fee information, call (609) 343-5655 or visit www.atlantic.edu/workforce.

Events mark Disordered Eating Awareness and Prevention Month

GALLOWAY - Stockton University will host more than a dozen events throughout the spring 2018 semester in support of Disordered Eating Awareness and Prevention Month. Events include disordered eating screenings, stories of recovery, mental health first aid trainings, a coping skills workshop, a mindfulness retreat, a presentation by Colleen Coffey, Active Minds national speaker, and a keynote address by Disordered Eating Awareness Prevention Speaker Blythe Baird. All events are free and open to the public.

Also, the Eating Disorder Support Group meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (excluding holidays and semester breaks) in the TRLC Meeting Room 1. The group is run by Nate Morell, assistant director of Counseling Services, and Kim Raring, campus nutritionist and is open to anyone who suffers from disordered eating.

Events are sponsored by the Wellness Center at Stockton University, Active Minds, Student Senate, Sorority and Fraternity Life, The Pride Alliance and the Mental Health Association of Atlantic County.

For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/stocktondeap/ or call Nathan Morell at (609) 652-4286 or email Nathan.Morell@stockton.edu.

Hammonton Arts Center

hosting ‘Paint and Sip’ events

HAMMONTON - The Hammonton Arts Center will hold a series of “Paint and Sip” events at 219 Bellevue Ave.

The first event, Annette Rinker, an artist and educator, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23. Attendees may bring their favorite beverage and snacks.

Cost is $30, includes paint and canvas.

To register, call (609) 567-5360.

Shore Medical, Greate Bay

fitness present Cardio Challenge

SOMERS POINT - Shore Medical Center is teaming up with Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness to present the second annual Cardio Challenge on Feb. 28 to wrap up American Heart Month. The Cardio Challenge will take place at Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness, 90 Mays Landing Road, and it will include a free day of activities, health screenings and more. This day is open to everyone, as Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness will be offering a free, one-day pass to use the gym facilities to anyone who comes that day.

The Cardio Challenge is a contest that is designed specifically by the trainers at Greate Bay. Programs are available for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels. People of all ages and fitness levels are invited to participate and have a chance to win prizes and claim bragging rights. Participants can take the challenge at any point between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Shore Medical Center, Penn Cardiology and Shore Physicians Group will offer free nutritional tips, wellness information and blood pressure screenings between 8 and 10 a.m., and 5 and 7 p.m.

Below are the challenges and prizes for each level:

• Beginner: Squats, modified pushups and situps for one minute each; total number of squats, push-ups and sit-ups determines the winner. Winner receives a free one-hour private training session, plus a free drink at the juice bar.

• Intermediate: Using the squash court, do one squat thrust and run to the wall and back, repeat for two minutes; number of rounds completed determines the winner. Winner receives a $25 voucher to the Blue Wave Spa plus a free drink at the juice bar.

• Advanced: Using the squash court, do one burpee and and run to the wall and back, repeat for two minutes; number of rounds completed determines the winner. Winner receives a free one-hour private training session plus a free drink at the juice bar.

For information, visit www.greatebay.com.

Thousands of job-seekers

attended career fair

ATLANTIC CITY - More than 4,800 job-seekers attended the first Stockton University Gateway Career Fair on Feb. 13, taking advantage of the opportunity to meet with more than 80 employers from Atlantic City and South Jersey.

“This is amazing,” said Brian Jackson, chief operating officer of Stockton’s Atlantic City campus, who coordinated the event. “It shows how many people want work.”

People began lining up hours before the 10 a.m. opening, but stood patiently as the line circled the Convention Center lobby and hallways up to the Career Fair. Many brought resumes with them and employers said that was a good idea.

“I got a lot of qualified candidates,” said Thomas Chiusano, a talent acquisition specialist at South Jersey Industries, which has job openings in customer service, IT and sales. “A lot of people are excited about us coming to Atlantic City and said they’ve been trying to get jobs with us,” Chiusano said. “They came today to see us face to face. This was a success for us.”

South Jersey Industries is building an Atlantic City office as part of the Gateway Project on Albany Avenue that includes Stockton’s Atlantic City campus.

Wesley Wallace, regional manager of Source4Teachers was thrilled that they signed up 150 good candidates to work as substitute teachers.

ShopRite also had a stack of completed job applications that will be reviewed then distributed to hiring managers for eight stores in the region. “This was a good day for us,” said ShopRite South District HR Manager Gemma Freeman. She said they have both part-time and some full-time positions in different areas to fill.

While some job-seekers were disappointed that they would still have to go online to apply for jobs with some companies, employers said talking with prospective employees and leaving resumes does help.

“We answered questions, looked at resumes and talked to people about where they might fit in,” said Borgata customer care manager Carmen Sansweet. “We had 10 people here today and we do a lot of hiring. We want to get people interested in jobs.”

Many of those attending have part-time jobs and are searching for more stable full-time positions.

Jackson said he was thrilled that Stockton could provide the opportunity to so many area residents and businesses. “This is part of Stockton being an anchor institution in Atlantic City,” he said. “These are the types of things that we can take the lead on as part of our commitment to Atlantic City and South Jersey.”

