Jersey Shore Wine Festival, for ages 21 and older, features an opportunity to taste wines from Cava Winery and Vineyard, Plagido’s Winery, Sharrott Winery, Southwind Vineyard & Winery, Tomasello Winery, Valenzano Winery, DiMatteo Vineyards, Villari Vineyards and Wagonhouse Winery; event also features artisan crafters, food available for purchase, a full service bar, live entertainment and wine seminars, noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 and noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 25, tickets $25 in advance and $30 at the door, includes souvenir wine glass, participation in educational wine seminars, and a plate of fruit and cheese; designated driver tickets $10 at the door. www.ticketmaster.com. Tropicana Casino, Brighton and Boardwalk, Atlantic City. (Photo: Getty Images)

EXHIBITS

Exhibit, “Without Papers,” hosted by Stockton University’s Kramer Hall and the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, features work by sculptor Jim Dessicino; his sculptures often examine the relationship between art and national identity, through March 25. Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton.

Exhibit: Prints from the Permanent Collection: Jerome Kaplan, Hulda D. Robbins, Benton Spruance, through Jan. 6, 2019, free. Noyes Museum Galleries, Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton.

Exhibit, features military artifacts and personal donations from every war and conflict beginning with the Revolutionary War, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, free admission. (609) 909-5859. www.aclink.org/vetsmuseum. Atlantic County Veterans Museum, Daniel Estell House, 189 State Route 50, Estell Manor, adjacent to the Atlantic County Park and veterans cemetery.

Exhibit, features artifacts, thousands of pictures, and research related to Somers Point, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 927-2900. www.somerspointhistory.org. Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road, Somers Point.

CHILDREN

Children’s Theater: “Mr. Malcolm’s Mathemaniacs, 10:30 a.m. March 8 and 9, tickets $7 to $9. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Kidabaloo, features Lizzy Greene, who plays Dawn on Nickelodon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” also features superheroes and princesses, moon bounces, Magician Chad Juros, a circus, live animals, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, games, crafts and more, noon March 10, tickets $15 to $75. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Children’s Theater: “Jungle Book,” 10:30 a.m. March 23 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 24, tickets $7 to $9. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

FUNDRAISERS

Second annual Ladies Night Out, hosted by Family Service Association, features a chance to win more than 20 designer handbags including bags by Michael Kors, Coach and Kate Spade in a pink ticket auction, 6 p.m. Feb. 22, tickets $40, includes dinner and wine tasting by Gallo Wines; pink ticket auction cards $20. Proceeds benefit Family Service Association’s programs for children and families in South Jersey. (609) 569-0239, ext. 1160. www.fsasj.org. http://bit.ly/2Ew0Q3S. Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield.

Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala: Culinary Magic, features hors d’oeuvres prepared by students at the Academy of Culinary Arts; original dishes from 40 restaurants; dessert reception and live entertainment, 6 p.m. March 28, tickets $225; proceeds benefit student scholarships at the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College and Atlantic Cape Foundation operations. (609) 463-3621. Email kjackson@atlantic.edu. www.atlantic.edu/gala. Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center, Atlantic City.

HEALTH & FITNESS

“Love Your Heart: A Free Community Education Breakfast,” presented by Penn Medicine and Shore Medical Center, features information from medical experts on how to take better care for your heart, Feb. 21. (609) 653-3527. Email bcahill@shoremedicalcenter.org. Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point.

AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van, offers screenings for women age 40 and older with no current or past breast issues; screenings are processed through their insurance; appointments encouraged, but walk-ins welcome; schedule includes: Feb. 23, Atlantic County Health Services, Northfield. (609) 677-9729. www.amifoundation.net.

Buried in Treasures Workshop, a series of weekly workshops for individuals who want to learn how to declutter and stop over-acquiring, 10 a.m. Fridays, beginning Feb. 23, cost $125 for 16 sessions, registration required. (609) 652-3800, ext. 305. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Second annual Cardio Challenge, an American Heart Month event presented by Shore Medical Center and Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness, includes a free day of activities (for members and non-members), health screenings, cardio challenge with prizes for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels, and more, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 28, free. www.greatebay.com. Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness, 90 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point.

Interactive life skills workshops, for individuals who live with a physical, mental or any other type of disability; topics include: decision making, problem solving, communication skills and stress management, 10 a.m. Thursdays, free. (609) 748-2253. Email mpreyer@artemiscil.org. Artemis Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Caregiver support and networking group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition, for anyone caring for a child, spouse, sibling, parent or friend; topics include: local resources, coping skills, self-care and support, 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, free. (609) 652-3800, ext. 310. Royal Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, will include information for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month. (609) 404-4848. http://seashoregardens.org. Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road.

Overeaters Anonymous: Meetings offer support and fellowship for people suffering from the disease of compulsive eating and food addiction; modeled after the Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12 step program it recognizes that compulsive overeating for many people is an illness that cannot be solved by dieting and willpower alone; no fees or dues; area meetings include: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 Jimmie Leeds Road, 2nd Floor, Pomona Room, Pomona, (609) 703-0733; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Evangel Assembly of God, 1100 Route 50, Mays Landing, (609) 271-3980; 9 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Lutheran Church, Dawes Avenue and Shore Road, Somers Point, (609) 317-4376. For information, including additional meeting locations, visit http://www.oa-southjersey.org.

Young Adults with Anxiety/Depression, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, a free, peer run group for ages 20 to 30 who live with anxiety and/or depression; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and resource information, 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. (609) 652-3800. Email cquinn@mhanj.org. Allies in Caring, 18 Central Ave., Hammonton.

Ehlers-Danlos Support Group, for individuals living with disorders that affect connective tissue, skin, joints, or blood vessel walls, will meet to find support, learn strategies for coping, and share the latest information, 330 p.m. third Tuesday of each month. (609) 748-2253. Email bhein@artemiscil.org. Artemis Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Child Abuse Support for Adults, a peer-run, weekly meeting for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; hosted by a trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 652-3800. Email sjasca@gmail.com. Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield.

Anxiety Peer Wellness Group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County/ICE Wellness Program, topics include: wellness, recovery, empowerment and more, 1 to 2:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Atlanticare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike No. 2, Hammonton. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Email cquinn@mhanj.org.

Counseling and referrals, for people coping with addiction to heroin and prescription painkillers; also family members of people with addiction may receive support from trained peer counselors; confidential services, grant-funded, no cost to callers, available 24/7. (855) 652-3737 or TTY (877) 294-4356.

LECTURES

Lunch & Learn: “Rediscover Sound: Understanding and Overcoming Hearing Loss,” hosted by Stockton University and Scott Wilson Hearing Aids, featuring James Basso, a Resound Product Specialist, who will discuss hearing loss and options available for people with hearing loss, noon Feb. 21, free; register at discoversound.eventbrite.com. Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton.

Evenings at Forsythe, presentations start at 6:30 p.m.; schedule includes: March 15, “Creating Your Own Backyard Habitat,” prepare for the spring by learning how to create your own backyard habitat with naturalist and author Pat Sutton, free. (609) 652-1665. www.fws.gov. Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, Great Creek Road, Oceanville.

MUSIC

Concert: Dixie Dregs, features the original lineup, 8 p.m. March 9, tickets $39 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Zombies, 8 p.m. March 10, tickets $39 to $50. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Marc Cohn, also features the Blind Boys of Alabama, 8 p.m. March 17, tickets $39 to $69. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. March 20, tickets $49 to $75. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Brian Culbertson, 8 p.m. March 30, tickets $39.50 to $69.50. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Boney James, 8 p.m. April 6, tickets $35 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. April 7, tickets $29 to $39. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Get The Led Out, 8 p.m. April 13 and 14, tickets $29.50 to $39.50. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

NATURE

“Beyond the Barrens: A Pinelands Speaker Series,” presented by Batsto Citizens Committee and Wharton State Forest, topics include historical, cultural and natural aspects of South Jersey, 1 p.m. Second Saturdays, admission $2. Batsto Visitors Center, Wharton State Forest, Hammonton. (609) 561-0024. www.batstovillage.org.

SENIOR CITIZENS

Atlantic Cape Community College’s Club 50 Plus, offers a variety of workshops designed to enhance the personal, professional and social lives of older learners, through this spring, club fee $5, additional cost for workshops. (609) 343-5655. atlantic.edu/ce. Atlantic Cape Community College, Mays Landing and Cape May Court House.

Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, lunch available, free but donation of $1 suggested and reservations requested at least two days in advance; activities include: Pinochle, Bridge and other card games, 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily; chair yoga, 11 a.m. Thursdays; crochet lessons, 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays, reservations requested; and volunteers needed. (609) 645-7700, ext. 6537, or email obellano@jccatlantic.org. Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

Senior exercise, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Chair yoga for seniors, 1 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Book Club, 1:15 p.m. second Friday of each month, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Crocheting, knitting and stitch work, all skill levels, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Pinochle, card playing and board games, Monday through Friday, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Shore Senior Socials: A free monthly social and educational event hosted by Shore Medical Center volunteers and featuring Bingo, complimentary refreshments, and an educational session hosted by a Shore health expert or community partner. Programs will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in DiOrio Hall at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point.For a list of upcoming topics, visit: https://shoremedicalcenter.org/shore-senior-socials. For reservations or information, call (609) 653-3543.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 965-2111. www.renaultwinery.com. Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City.

Language Table, features an opportunity to meet with students and practice foreign languages; area residents welcome to attend, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 19. C-D Atrium, Stockton University, Galloway.

Square dance lessons, all are welcome, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, cost $5 per class, except first class free. (856) 447-3439. (609) 839-3796. Milmay Fire Hall at 225 Broad St., Milmay.

Buena Historical Society Meetings, 7:30 p.m., schedule includes: Feb. 21: Honoring Black History Month: Rev. David Mallory will discuss his experiences attending college in the South, his life in Richland, and the Baptist Church in Richland; March 21: Tributes to our towns: Memories of Vineland, features a presentation by several Vinelanders including a video and slide presentation and a display of images depicting the wealth of Vineland’s past and its influence on the development of South Jersey; April 18: Bob Gleason of the Philadelphia Living History Theatre will present “The Wit & Wisdom of Abraham Lincoln,” in the character of Lincoln. (856) 466-4654. Buena Vista Township Hall at 890 Harding Highway, Buena.

Registration for prekindergarten and kindergarten students, pre-kindergarten (for children who will be age 4 on or before Oct. 1) and kindergarten (for children who will be age 5 on or before Oct. 1) students, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Feb. 21 to 23. Call for required documents. (609) 567-6693. Hammonton Early Childhood Education Center, 601 N. Fourth St., Hammonton.

Paint and sip, with instruction from Annette Rinker, an artist and educator; attendees may bring beverages and snacks, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23, cost $30, includes paint and canvas. (609) 567-5360. Hammonton Arts Center, 219 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

Atlantic County Master Composter Training Class, hosted by Atlantic County Utilities Authority and the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Atlantic County, features a mix of speakers and classroom learning along with site visits, activities and real practical experience making and using compost; also includes a tour of Galloway Township’s Compost Demonstration Site, the Stockton Student Farm, and ACUA’s landfill and yard waste composting facilities, which gives participants insights into a wide variety of composting and waste management operations; to become certified Master Composters, participants complete 20 compost-related volunteer hours; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 and 24, cost $40. (609) 272-6950. www.acua.com/compost. Atlantic County Utilities Authority, 6700 Delilah Road, Egg Harbor Township.

Jersey Shore Wine Festival, for ages 21 and older, features an opportunity to taste wines from Cava Winery and Vineyard, Plagido’s Winery, Sharrott Winery, Southwind Vineyard & Winery, Tomasello Winery, Valenzano Winery, DiMatteo Vineyards, Villari Vineyards and Wagonhouse Winery; event also features artisan crafters, food available for purchase, a full service bar, live entertainment and wine seminars, noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 24 and noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 25, tickets $25 in advance and $30 at the door, includes souvenir wine glass, participation in educational wine seminars, and a plate of fruit and cheese; designated driver tickets $10 at the door. www.ticketmaster.com. Tropicana Casino, Brighton and Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Comedian Katt Williams, 8 p.m. Feb. 24, tickets $55 to $175. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Tribute to The Four Chaplains, four men, three faiths, one God, hosted by Rudolph Elmer America Legion Post 158 and the Gallery Township America Legion Post 430; features a ceremony to observe the 75th anniversary of the sinking of the Dorchester; public is welcome; 3:30 p.m. Feb. 25. (609) 965-0390. Rudolph Elmer America Legion Post 158, 527 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City.

THEATER

Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, through Feb. 25, tickets $20 to $40. (609) 704-5012. www.eagletheatre.org. Eagle Theatre, 208 Vine St., Hammonton.

VETERANS

Information on VA, federal, state and county veterans benefits, with veterans advocate Lou Green, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., first Wednesday of each month, Hamilton Mall, Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, Ruby Tuesday entrance.

Read or Share this story: http://vineland.dj/2GxTBpq