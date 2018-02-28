Concert, Bay Atlantic Symphony with guest Czech-born piano virtuoso Lukáš Vondrácek, features English composer Sir Edward William Elgar’s “Salut d’amour,” Norwegian composer and pianist Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor,” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” in C minor, 3 p.m. March 17, Landis Theater, Vineland; and 2 p.m. March 18, Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Galloway; tickets $30 plus ticketing fees; discount tickets available for groups and students. Landis Theater: (856) 691-3600 or landistheater.com. Stockton: (609) 652-9000 or www.stocktonpac.org. Symphony: (609) 449-8780 or bayatlanticsymphony.org. (Photo: Courtesy of Irene Kim)

Boat show in Atlantic City starting today

ATLANTIC CITY – The Atlantic City Boat Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today to March 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4 at the Atlantic City Convention Center at One Miss America Way.

The show offers an opportunity for boating enthusiasts and novices alike to shop, compare and find competitive deals on everything from sport fishers and performance boats to sailboats and family cruisers, inflatables and personal watercraft, plus 1,000s of marine accessories and activities for all ages.

Tickets are $16 for ages 13 and older and free for children age 12 and younger when accompanied by an adult.

For information, visit www.acboatshow.com.

Piano virtuoso to join Bay Atlantic Symphony for 2 concerts

Czech-born piano virtuoso Lukáš Vondrácek will join the Bay Atlantic Symphony for two concerts celebrating romance, love and drama. Performances will be offered at 3 p.m. March 17 in the Landis Theater in Vineland and at 2 p.m. March 18 in the Stockton Performing Arts Center on the campus of Stockton University in Galloway.

Music Director Jed Gaylin has created a concert program filled with romantic passion and dreamy lyricism featuring English composer Sir Edward William Elgar’s “Salut d’amour” (Greeting of Love). It also will include Vondrácek’s performance of Norwegian composer and pianist Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor.” Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” in C minor will complete the program.

Tickets are $30 plus ticketing fees. Discount tickets for groups and students are available.

For tickets for the Vineland performance, call (856) 691-3600 or visit landistheater.com.

For tickets for the Galloway performance, call (609) 652-9000 or visit www.stocktonpac.org.

For symphony information, call (609) 449-8780 or visit bayatlanticsymphony.org.

Free six-week workshop on ‘Cancer: Thriving and Surviving’

SOMERS POINT - Cancer has a tremendous impact on patients, survivors and those they love, affecting their health and happiness in many ways. To help people with cancer, cancer survivors and their caregivers in our region have the best outcome and improve their quality of life, Shore Medical Center is partnering with the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health to offer a free, six-week workshop, “Cancer: Thriving and Surviving,” which begins March 15. Classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays at Shore Cancer Center, 2nd Floor, in Somers Point, across from Shore Medical Center at the corner of Medical Center Way and Shore Road.

“Cancer: Thriving and Surviving” is an evidence-based program based on a chronic disease self-management model originally developed by Stanford University. The “Cancer: Thriving and Surviving” program is being offered throughout the country, but Shore’s offering is one of the first in this area.

Led by Shore Cancer Center staff and Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health members Angela Bailey, Joia Di Stefano and Stephanie Bordonaro, this workshop helps patients and survivors learn to develop techniques to deal with a wide array of issues that can develop throughout and beyond cancer treatment. Each session builds upon the previous session. Participants will learn how to manage problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain, isolation, poor sleep and living with uncertainty; appropriate exercise for regaining and maintaining flexibility and endurance; decision making about treatment and complementary therapies; communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals; proper nutrition; setting priorities; and maintaining healthy relationships.

The program is free and open to any patients currently in treatment for cancer, cancer survivors, and their caregivers, however the program is limited to 20 people.

To register or for information, call Angela Bailey, manager of community cancer outreach, at (609) 653-3992 or email abailey@shoremedicalcenter.org.

Atlantic County offering free trail walk

ESTELL MANOR - Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Works will offer a free orienteering event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at the Atlantic County Park in Estell Manor at 109 Route 50.

Put on your hiking boots, pack a trail lunch and head to the Estell Manor Park for a three-mile orienteering course through the woods. Instructions, maps and a loaner compass will be provided. A basic course for the beginner and an intermediate course for the experienced or more adventurous participant will be offered. Participants should specify course when registering. Children age 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Standard tick precautions are recommended.

Registration is required.

To register or for information, call the Nature Center Staff at (609) 625-1897.

MainStreet Hammonton

to hold annual Easter Eggstravaganza

HAMMONTON - MainStreet Hammonton and the downtown businesses will hold the annual Easter Eggstravaganza from 1 to 3 p.m. March 30. The Easter Bunny will greet children and hand out candy. Toy Market will host its annual “The Great Egg Drop.” Kid-friendly music, kid crafts, goodies and games will be featured on South Second Street. Businesses will offer activities and treats throughout the downtown. To better guide visitors, a flyer with all of the activities and treats will be distributed that day.

For information, call (609) 567-9014 or email mainstreethammonton@ymail.com.

The Arc of Atlantic County hosting educational family workshops

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP - The Arc of Atlantic County will host a series of family workshops to provide education and resources available to families who have a child living with an intellectual or developmental disability.

Each year The Arc of Atlantic County, offers a series of workshops to help families navigate the changing world of services available to people with I/DD.

The following workshops will be offered:

March 19: Transitioning from School to Adult Life: Families need to begin planning for their child’s transition to adulthood after high school graduation when their child is a teenager and still in school. An overview of the things you need to be aware of and give thought to as your child moves into the adult world and opportunities for support coordination.

April 9: Support Programs: What are the support programs and what services is my child eligible for? Learn about Community Based Supports, Day Habilitation and other services your family member might need after they finish high school.

April 16: Housing Supports: What if my family member wants to move out and live on their own, or with friends? We will give you an overview of housing options which may be available.

“Families who have a member with I/DD are encouraged to attend these workshops to understand the supports available through The Arc of Atlantic County for their children who will be transitioning from high school to adulthood,” stated Pat Jones, chief operations officer. “It’s important to begin planning for their futures now to ensure they are able to live the lives they choose.”

All workshops will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Arc of Atlantic County, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 101. All workshops are free, but registration is required.

For reservations or information, call (609) 485-0800, ext. 161, or visit thearcatlantic.org.

College’s ‘late-start’ online semester begins March 19

MAYS LANDING - Atlantic Cape Community College’s second “late-start” online semester begins March 19 for students who want to add a class to their schedule or anyone interested in continuing their education with the convenience of not having to leave home.

Classes include: Principles of Marketing, Principles of Management, Introduction to Computers, Criminal Law, Composition I, Composition II, U.S. History II, Western World II, Introduction to Literature and Statistical Methods. The classes run for just eight weeks and cost $154 per credit.

These courses lead to any degree programs Atlantic Cape offers entirely online, including: Business Administration, Child Development/Child Care Option, Computer Applications, Computer Information Systems, Computer Programming, Computer Systems Support, Criminal Justice, Database Design and Development, Elementary/Middle School Education Option, English, General Studies, Hospitality Management, Office Systems Technology, Preschool–Grade 3 Education Option, Psychology, Secondary Education Option and Social Science.

Payment is due at registration. Register online at www.atlantic.edu/spring or in person from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at any of the college’s three locations: Mays Landing Campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike; the Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd.; and the Cape May County Campus, 341 Court House-South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House.

For information, email accadmit@atlantic.edu or call (609) 343-5000 or (609) 625-1111, ext. 5000, or visit www.atlantic.edu/online.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth leading cause of death

in U.S.

NORTHFIELD - Many Americans have Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is growing, so it is likely you know someone living with Alzheimer’s dementia.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association it is estimated that 5.3 million of those people are age 65 and older, and another 200,000 are younger than 65. One in 10 people age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s dementia; nearly two-thirds of Americans with Alzheimer’s are women; and it is more prevalent among African Americans. It is the sixth leading cause of death in our country. Because people are living longer in the U.S., it is projected that the prevalence of dementia cases will triple by mid-century.

This life-altering and debilitating disease takes much from the patient: their independence, their memories, and ultimately their lives. It also takes much from the caregivers. Caring for dementia patients is challenging. The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that about 30 to 40 percent of family caregivers of people with dementia suffer from depression, compared with five to 17 percent of non-caregivers of similar ages.

“Sadly, while there are treatments to slow the progression of some of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s, there is no cure; but there is help for both patient and their caregiver,” said Linda Trout, Director of Clinical Services at Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care. “Palliative and hospice services provide much-needed clinical oversight to the day-to-day needs of the patient and address other illnesses that arise, such as malnutrition due to eating difficulties, safety due to ambulatory issues, and caring for ones loved one during a very difficult time.”

This is a gradual disease, and a patient can live for years as Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia progresses, which provide healthcare options as the disease develops. Patients with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia are eligible for hospice care when they exhibit the following traits:

Unable to walk without assistance

Unable to do their own personal care: bathing, oral hygiene, or dress without assistance

Incontinence of bowel and bladder

Difficulty swallowing or refusing to eat and subsequent weight loss

Unable to speak or communicate meaningfully (ability to speak is limited to approximately a half dozen or fewer intelligible and different words)

Patients with coexisting conditions of congestive heart disease, cardiovascular disorders, COPD or restrictive lung disease, diabetes, renal disease, cerebrovascular disorders including stroke, and cancers complicate their dementia and may also make them eligible for hospice care.

Hospice provides palliative care to patients with a terminal illness and an estimated life expectancy of six months or less. This care includes nursing, home health aides to assist with personal care, social services, spiritual care, various complementary therapies, and volunteer support. These services give caregivers a needed break and a professional sounding board for their questions and concerns. Additionally, hospice provides follow-up support to caregivers for 13-months after the passing of the patient. Hospice care is 100 percent covered by Medicare, Medicare and most private insurances.

For more information, call 609-822-7979 or visit www.angelichospice.net.

