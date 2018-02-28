Atlantic City Boat Show, offers an opportunity for boating enthusiasts and novices alike to shop, compare and find competitive deals on everything from sport fishers and performance boats to sailboats and family cruisers, inflatables and personal watercraft, plus 1,000s of marine accessories and activities for all ages, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 28 to March 2, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 3 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 4, admission $16 for ages 13 and older and free for ages 12 and younger when accompanied by an adult. www.acboatshow.com. Atlantic City Convention Center, 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City. (Photo: File photo)

EXHIBITS

Exhibit, “Without Papers,” hosted by Stockton University’s Kramer Hall and the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, features work by sculptor Jim Dessicino; his sculptures often examine the relationship between art and national identity, through March 25. Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton.

Exhibit: Prints from the Permanent Collection: Jerome Kaplan, Hulda D. Robbins, Benton Spruance, through Jan. 6, 2019, free. Noyes Museum Galleries, Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton.

Exhibit, features military artifacts and personal donations from every war and conflict beginning with the Revolutionary War, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, free admission. (609) 909-5859. www.aclink.org/vetsmuseum. Atlantic County Veterans Museum, Daniel Estell House, 189 State Route 50, Estell Manor, adjacent to the Atlantic County Park and veterans cemetery.

Exhibit, features artifacts, thousands of pictures, and research related to Somers Point, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 927-2900. www.somerspointhistory.org. Somers Point Historical Museum, 745 Shore Road, Somers Point.

CHILDREN

Children’s Theater: “Mr. Malcolm’s Mathemaniacs, 10:30 a.m. March 8 and 9, tickets $7 to $9. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Kidabaloo, features Lizzy Greene, who plays Dawn on Nickelodon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” also features superheroes and princesses, moon bounces, Magician Chad Juros, a circus, live animals, petting zoo, pony rides, face painting, games, crafts and more, noon March 10, tickets $15 to $75. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Children’s Theater: “Jungle Book,” 10:30 a.m. March 23 and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. March 24, tickets $7 to $9. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Annual Easter Eggstravaganza, hosted by MainStreet Hammonton and the downtown businesses, features an appearance by the Easter Bunny who will greet children and hand out candy; “The Great Egg Drop” at the Toy Market; kid-friendly music, kid crafts, goodies and games on South Second Street; plus businesses will offer activities and treats throughout the downtown, 1 to 3 p.m. March 30. (609) 567-9014. Email mainstreethammonton@ymail.com. Downtown Hammonton.

FUNDRAISERS

Atlantic Cape Community College Restaurant Gala: Culinary Magic, features hors d’oeuvres prepared by students at the Academy of Culinary Arts; original dishes from 40 restaurants; dessert reception and live entertainment, 6 p.m. March 28, tickets $225; proceeds benefit student scholarships at the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape Community College and Atlantic Cape Foundation operations. (609) 463-3621. Email kjackson@atlantic.edu. www.atlantic.edu/gala. Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center, Atlantic City.

HEALTH & FITNESS

Buried in Treasures Workshop, a series of weekly workshops for individuals who want to learn how to declutter and stop over-acquiring, 10 a.m. Fridays, cost $125 for 16 sessions, registration required. (609) 652-3800, ext. 305. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Second annual Cardio Challenge, an American Heart Month event presented by Shore Medical Center and Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness, includes a free day of activities (for members and non-members), health screenings, cardio challenge with prizes for beginner, intermediate and advanced levels, and more, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 28, free. www.greatebay.com. Greate Bay Racquet & Fitness, 90 Mays Landing Road, Somers Point.

Workshop: “Cancer: Thriving and Surviving,” a six-week workshop offered by Shore Medical Center in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Coalition for Health, workshop helps patients and survivors learn to develop techniques to deal with a wide array of issues that can develop throughout and beyond cancer treatment, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursdays, beginning March 15, free, registration required, spaces limited. (609) 653-3992. Email abailey@shoremedicalcenter.org. Shore Cancer Center, 2nd Floor, Shore Road, Somers Point.

Family workshops, hosted by the Arc of Atlantic County to provide education and resources available to families who have a child living with an intellectual or developmental disability, March 19: Transitioning from School to Adult Life; April 9: Support Programs: What are the support programs and what services is my child eligible for after they finish high school?; April 16: Housing Supports: What if my family member wants to move out and live on their own, or with friends?; workshops are from 6 to 8 p.m., free, registration required. (609) 485-0800, ext. 161. thearcatlantic.org. The Arc of Atlantic County, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 101, Egg Harbor Township.

Interactive life skills workshops, for individuals who live with a physical, mental or any other type of disability; topics include: decision making, problem solving, communication skills and stress management, 10 a.m. Thursdays, free. (609) 748-2253. Email mpreyer@artemiscil.org. Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Caregiver support and networking group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition, for anyone caring for a child, spouse, sibling, parent or friend; topics include: local resources, coping skills, self-care and support, 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, free. (609) 652-3800, ext. 310. Royal Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, will include information for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month. (609) 404-4848. http://seashoregardens.org. Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road.

Overeaters Anonymous: Meetings offer support and fellowship for people suffering from the disease of compulsive eating and food addiction; modeled after the Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12 step program it recognizes that compulsive overeating for many people is an illness that cannot be solved by dieting and willpower alone; no fees or dues; area meetings include: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 Jimmie Leeds Road, 2nd Floor, Pomona Room, Pomona, (609) 703-0733; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Evangel Assembly of God, 1100 Route 50, Mays Landing, (609) 271-3980; 9 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Lutheran Church, Dawes Avenue and Shore Road, Somers Point, (609) 317-4376. For information, including additional meeting locations, visit http://www.oa-southjersey.org.

Young Adults with Anxiety/Depression, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, a free, peer run group for ages 20 to 30 who live with anxiety and/or depression; topics include wellness tools, mutual support and resource information, 6 p.m. on the third Monday of the month. (609) 652-3800. Email cquinn@mhanj.org. Allies in Caring, 18 Central Ave., Hammonton.

Ehlers-Danlos Support Group, for individuals living with disorders that affect connective tissue, skin, joints, or blood vessel walls, will meet to find support, learn strategies for coping, and share the latest information, 330 p.m. third Tuesday of each month. (609) 748-2253. Email bhein@artemiscil.org. Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Child Abuse Support for Adults, a peer-run, weekly meeting for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; hosted by a trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 652-3800. Email sjasca@gmail.com. Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield.

Anxiety Peer Wellness Group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County/ICE Wellness Program, topics include: wellness, recovery, empowerment and more, 1 to 2:15 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Atlanticare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike No. 2, Hammonton. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Email cquinn@mhanj.org.

Speak of the Spectrum Group, a meeting for LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends which offers an opportunity to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics, meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month and 2 p.m. on the third Friday of the month at the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. (609) 652-3800.

Counseling and referrals, for people coping with addiction to heroin and prescription painkillers; also family members of people with addiction may receive support from trained peer counselors; confidential services, grant-funded, no cost to callers, available 24/7. (855) 652-3737 or TTY (877) 294-4356.

LECTURES

Evenings at Forsythe, presentations start at 6:30 p.m.; schedule includes: March 15, “Creating Your Own Backyard Habitat,” prepare for the spring by learning how to create your own backyard habitat with naturalist and author Pat Sutton, free. (609) 652-1665. www.fws.gov. Edwin B. Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge, Great Creek Road, Oceanville.

MUSIC

Concert: Dixie Dregs, features the original lineup, 8 p.m. March 9, tickets $39 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Zombies, 8 p.m. March 10, tickets $39 to $50. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert, Bay Atlantic Symphony with guest Czech born piano virtuoso Lukáš Vondrácek, features English composer Sir Edward William Elgar’s “Salut d’amour,” Norwegian composer and pianist Edvard Grieg’s “Piano Concerto in A Minor,” and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 5” in C minor, 3 p.m. March 17, Landis Theater, Vineland; and 2 p.m. March 18, Stockton Performing Arts Center, Stockton University, Galloway; tickets $30 plus ticketing fees; discount tickets available for groups and students. Landis Theater: (856) 691-3600 or landistheater.com. Stockton: (609) 652-9000 or www.stocktonpac.org. Symphony: (609) 449-8780 or bayatlanticsymphony.org.

Concert: Marc Cohn, also features the Blind Boys of Alabama, 8 p.m. March 17, tickets $39 to $69. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Beach Boys, 7:30 p.m. March 20, tickets $49 to $75. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Brian Culbertson, 8 p.m. March 30, tickets $39.50 to $69.50. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Boney James, 8 p.m. April 6, tickets $35 to $59. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: The Machine Performs Pink Floyd, 8 p.m. April 7, tickets $29 to $39. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

Concert: Get The Led Out, 8 p.m. April 13 and 14, tickets $29.50 to $39.50. (800) 745-3000. www.ticketmaster.com. Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike, Collingswood.

NATURE

“Beyond the Barrens: A Pinelands Speaker Series,” presented by Batsto Citizens Committee and Wharton State Forest, topics include historical, cultural and natural aspects of South Jersey, 1 p.m. Second Saturdays, admission $2. Batsto Visitors Center, Wharton State Forest, Hammonton. (609) 561-0024. www.batstovillage.org.

SENIOR CITIZENS

Atlantic Cape Community College’s Club 50 Plus, offers a variety of workshops designed to enhance the personal, professional and social lives of older learners, through this spring, club fee $5, additional cost for workshops. (609) 343-5655. atlantic.edu/ce. Atlantic Cape Community College, Mays Landing and Cape May Court House.

Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, lunch available, free but donation of $1 suggested and reservations requested at least two days in advance; activities include: Pinochle, Bridge and other card games, 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily; chair yoga, 11 a.m. Thursdays; crochet lessons, 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays, reservations requested; and volunteers needed. (609) 645-7700, ext. 6537, or email obellano@jccatlantic.org. Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

Senior exercise, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Chair yoga for seniors, 1 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Book Club, 1:15 p.m. second Friday of each month, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Crocheting, knitting and stitch work, all skill levels, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Pinochle, card playing and board games, Monday through Friday, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Shore Senior Socials: A free monthly social and educational event hosted by Shore Medical Center volunteers and featuring Bingo, complimentary refreshments, and an educational session hosted by a Shore health expert or community partner. Programs will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in DiOrio Hall at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point.For a list of upcoming topics, visit: https://shoremedicalcenter.org/shore-senior-socials. For reservations or information, call (609) 653-3543.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 965-2111. www.renaultwinery.com. Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City.

Language Table, features an opportunity to meet with students and practice foreign languages; area residents welcome to attend, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 19. C-D Atrium, Stockton University, Galloway.

Square dance lessons, all are welcome, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, cost $5 per class, except first class free. (856) 447-3439. (609) 839-3796. Milmay Fire Hall at 225 Broad St., Milmay.

Meeting: Atlantic Audubon Society, includes social hour followed by a presentation, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28, free, public welcome. Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jim Leeds Road, Galloway.

Free rabies clinics, for Buena Vista Township dogs and cats, 10 a.m. to noon March 3 at the Newtonville Fire Hall; 1 to 3 p.m. March 3 at the Richland Fire Hall; 10 a.m. to noon March 17 at the East Vineland Fire Hall; and 1 to 3 p.m. March 17 at the Collings Lakes Fire Hall. (856) 697-2100. www.buenavistanj.com.

Narcan training, free information and training sessions regarding the drug overdose antidote Narcan; free kits available, 10 a.m. to noon March 7 and April 4, registration required. (856) 263-8193. Email uta.narcan@verizon.net. Southern Regional Institute and ETTC at Stockton University Parkway Building, 10 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Open house: Academy of Culinary Arts, 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 21, 1 to 3 p.m. April 8 at the college-wide open house, and 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 9, registration required. Registration: www.atlantic.edu/aca/visit.htm. (800) 645-CHEF. Email accadmit@atlantic.edu. www.atlantic.edu/aca. Academy of Culinary Arts, M Building, Atlantic Cape Community College, 5100 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.

Buena Historical Society Meetings, 7:30 p.m., schedule includes: March 21: Tributes to our towns: Memories of Vineland, features a presentation by several Vinelanders including a video and slide presentation and a display of images depicting the wealth of Vineland’s past and its influence on the development of South Jersey; April 18: Bob Gleason of the Philadelphia Living History Theatre will present “The Wit & Wisdom of Abraham Lincoln,” in the character of Lincoln. (856) 466-4654. Buena Vista Township Hall at 890 Harding Highway, Buena.

“One Funny Mother,” features Dena Blizzard, a comedian, former Miss New Jersey, and married mother of three, in a solo comedy show about the trials and tribulations of motherhood and marriage, 8 p.m. March 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. March 25, tickets $35. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Orienteering event, hosted by Atlantic County Division of Parks and Recreation, Department of Public Works, features a beginner and intermediate three-mile orienteering course through the woods; instructions, maps and a loaner compass will be provided; children age 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24, free, registration required. (609) 625-1897. Atlantic County Park, 109 Route 50, Estell Manor.

FAFSA Information Sessions, hosted by Atlantic Cape Community College, free hands-on FAFSA sessions for help completing a 2018-2019 Free Application for Federal Student Aid, sessions at the Charles D. Worthington Atlantic City Campus, 1535 Bacharach Blvd., Atlantic City; 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 27, Lab 105; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. March 28, Lab 105; and sessions at the Mays Landing Campus, 5100 Black Horse Pike, 2 to 3:30 p.m. April 10, Room D202; and 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 11, Room D202; registration required. (609) 343-4822. Email dhernand@atlantic.edu.

Opera Galas, features fine wines, gourmet dinner and selected operatic arias, April 29, May 6, Oct. 7 and 14, and Dec. 9 and 16, tickets $79.95. (800) 666-9463. www.tomasellowinery.com. Tomasello Winery, 225 N. White Horse Pike, Hammonton.

Eighth annual Seashore Gardens 5K Run & Health Walk, “Be a Superhero for Alzheimer’s!,” costumes encouraged, prizes awarded, 9 a.m. run, 9:01 walk, April 29; entry fee $30 through 5 p.m. April 27; or $40 day of event. (609) 748-4614. Email dangios@seashoregardens.org. seashoregardens.org/5k. Atlantic City Boardwalk at Tropicana Casino & Resort. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Outreach Services at Seashore Gardens Living Center.

PlanIt Expo’s Summer of Love Bridal Show, guests will have an opportunity to learn about wedding food, flowers, dresses, DJs and more, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. June 20. Register: http://bit.ly/2E2jMYp. Information: (856) 685-6664 or email info@kathedral.com. Kathedral Event Center, 499 Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.

VETERANS

Information on VA, federal, state and county veterans benefits, with veterans advocate Lou Green, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., first Wednesday of each month, Hamilton Mall, Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing, Ruby Tuesday entrance.

