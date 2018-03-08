Pilgrim Academy is a prekindergarten through 12th-grade private Christian school in Galloway Township. The school will offer open house, guided tours, for prospective students and their families, of the school from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, from March through May. For information or to schedule a tour, call (609) 965-2866. (Photo: Provided photo)

Event celebrates the New Jersey Pine Barrens

GALLOWAY - Lines on the Pines, a celebration of the New Jersey Pine Barrens, will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11 in the campus center at Stockton University at 101 Vera King Farris Drive.

The event will feature authors sharing stories and artists and crafters selling items such as handcrafted soaps, baskets, photographs, jewelry, hand-spun articles, paintings, candles, sculptures, hand-carved birds. There will also be activities for children, an opportunity to take a walking tour of Lake Fred, view a new documentary and more. Food will be available for purchase on campus. The dinner following the event is sold out.

Admission is free.

For information, visit www.linesonthepines.org.

YMCA holding a Summer Camp Open House

VINELAND - Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA will hold a Summer Camp Open House from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 17 at its camp locations at the YMCA building at 1159 E. Landis Ave., in Vineland, and at Camp Merrywood on Jesse Bridge Road in Pittsgrove, just off Route 55.

Both sites will welcome new campers, returning campers, and anyone with questions about the coming season. Trained staff and directors will be available to provide additional information. Tours will be available, as will sample schedules from previous years.

For information, call Ashley Parent, school age child care and camp director, at (856) 691-0030, ext. 133, or email aparent@ccaymca.org or www.ccaymca.org.

Church hosting ‘God is Good All the Time’

BUENA VISTA - Historic Friendship Church will host “God is Good All the Time” at 3 p.m. March 18 at the church at Weymouth and Friendship roads in Landisville. The event will feature a concert by Voices of the Light from the LeGrande Music Academy, followed by soup and sandwiches in the social hall.

Admission is free but donations for the preservation of the church are welcome.

For information, call (609) 636-7504.

Buena Vista planning 24th annual Easter Egg Hunt

BUENA VISTA - Buena Vista Township Special Events Committee invites township children ages 1 to 10 to participate in the 24th annual Easter Egg Hunt at noon March 24 at Michael Debbi Park in Richland. The rain date is March 31. The children will have an opportunity to find more than 2,000 candy-filled eggs and special bonus eggs with super prizes. Children should bring a bag or basket. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

For information, call (856) 697-2100 or visit www.buenavistanj.com.

King Center hosting Easter Egg Hunt, coloring contest

BUENA VISTA - Dr. Martin Luther King Center will host its fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt and Coloring Contest, for children up to age 12, at 11 a.m. March 24, rain or shine. Children are invited to hunt for more than 1,000 treat-filled eggs, including special, golden eggs, and participate in a coloring contest and Easter Bingo. Refreshments will be served.

The center is at 661 Jackson Road in Newtonville.

Donations will be accepted for the Food Bank during this event.

To volunteer or for information, call (609) 704-7262.

EGGspress,

an Easter experience for bunnies of all ages, returning

HAMMONTON - DiDonato Family Fun Center has announced the return of its EGGspress, an Easter experience for bunnies of all ages.

Guests are invited to enjoy an outdoor, Easter-themed train ride. The Easter Bunny is ready for a meet-and-greet with all guests after their ride and an egg hunt awaits in the “garden.” There is a special gift for all the children sponsored by Toy Market when every color egg is found. New additions for this year include endless fun on the Big Kahuna, a 19-foot inflatable slide, one free bowling game and shoe rental for every guest who purchases a ticket to the EGGspress and Toy Market Pop-Up Snack and Toy Cottage.

DiDonato’s EGGspress will board from 1 to 7 p.m. March 17, 18, 24, 25, 29, 30, 31.

The center is at 1151 S. White Horse Pike.

Tickets are $9.95.

For tickets or information, call (609) 561-3040, email steve@didonatofuncenter.com or visit www.didonatofuncenter.com or www.facebook.com/didonatofuncenter.

You’re invited

to participate

in recycled art contest

Atlantic County residents of all ages are invited to participate in Atlantic County Utilities Authority’s fourth annual Recycled Art Contest. Artwork must be made from recyclable or non-recyclable (trash) items. Maximum size is two feet by two feet. All pieces must be secured and there must not be any sharp edges.

Artwork with completed entry form attached must be delivered between March 23 and April 7 to Atlantic County Library System branches in Brigantine, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway, Hammonton, Mays Landing, Pleasantville, Somers Point or Ventnor.

Entries will be displayed at the libraries through April 16. Select artwork will then be transported to ACUA for judging. Winners will be notified April 18 or 19.

Prizes will be announced and awarded at 11 a.m. April 22 during ACUA’s Earth Day Festival.

All entries selected for showing at ACUA will be displayed at the Hamilton Mall during May. These entries must be picked up between 5 and 8 p.m. May 31 or 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 2. All other entries must be picked up at the library branches between April 23 and 28.

ACUA and ACLS employees may enter the contest but are not eligible to win prizes.

For an entry form or information, visit acua.com/artcontest.

For library locations and hours, visit https://www.atlanticlibrary.org/branches.

LoBiondo office accepting submissions for art competition

MAYS LANDING - U.S. Representative Frank A. LoBiondo recently announced that his office is accepting submissions from high school artists across South Jersey for the 2018 Congressional Art Competition, hosted by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I am honored to again host the annual Congressional Art Competition for the aspiring and inspiring artists from South Jersey. In the past there has been a strong showing of originality and ingenuity from young artists in our communities – I look forward to seeing what creativity is brought forth this year,” said LoBiondo. “With the winning piece on display for visitors to the U.S. Capitol, I encourage South Jersey high school students interested in art to participate in the competition.”

In a slight change from previous years, submissions must be no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches, and 4 inches in depth (including the frame), and can be: paintings (oil, acrylics, watercolor etc); drawings (pastels, colored pencil, pencil, charcoal, ink, markers); collage (must be two-dimensional); prints (lithographs, silkscreen, block prints); mixed media (use of two or more mediums); computer-generated art; and, photography. The entire artwork and frame must not weigh more than 15lbs. Each submitted piece must be accompanied by a signed release form by the artist.

All submissions are due to the Congressman’s Mays Landing office by March 30. The winning submission will be displayed for one year in the tunnel connecting the Cannon House Office Building and the U.S. Capitol, which is part of the main tour route of visitors to Capitol Hill. The second and third place submissions will be displayed in the Congressman’s Washington, D.C., and Mays Landing offices, respectively.

A public reception for all participants and their families, during which winners will be announced, will be held on April 9 at the Ocean City Music Pier.

For information, including the release form, visit www.lobiondo.house.gov or call (609) 625-5008 or (800) 471-4450.

Gov. Phil Murphy to be Stockton commencement keynote speaker

GALLOWAY - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will be the keynote speaker at Stockton University’s Spring 2018 Commencement Ceremony at noon May 11 at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.

“We are honored that Governor Murphy has accepted our invitation to speak,” Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said. “As we prepare to open our Atlantic City campus in fall 2018, we are thrilled that the Governor will be here to share our enthusiasm for the city and its future.”

Murphy was elected the 56th governor of New Jersey in November 2017.

Murphy’s experiences mirror those faced by many young people graduating college today.

His father never graduated from high school and his mother worked as a secretary. They inspired the governor and his three siblings to pursue their educations and be active participants in civic life. He served as New Jersey’s representative on the board of the NAACP, and Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee. He has led national task forces on education.

Murphy is a graduate of Harvard University and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. After retiring from Goldman Sachs, he served as U.S. Ambassador to Germany from 2009 to 2013.

This will be the second year that Stockton has held its commencement ceremony at Boardwalk Hall. This year’s class includes almost 2,000 graduates and more than 10,000 people are expected to attend.

Offering free income tax return preparation

GALLOWAY - Stockton University’s Office of Service Learning and the Campaign for Working Families will offer free income tax return preparation for eligible residents through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Assistance will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays through April 13 in the university’s Campus Center. The deadline to file income taxes is April 15.

VITA is a free income tax preparation service provided by IRS certified volunteers. To be eligible, participants must have an income up to $20,000 for single filing status and up to $57,000 for married or head of household filing status.

Individuals and couples must bring the following documents: original Social Security cards for you and all dependents, valid state-issued photo identification, income documents including W-2s and 1099s (Misc, R, G, etc), voided check for direct deposit, child care co-pay statements and provider social security or EIN, education credit (Form 1098-T), last year’s tax return, health insurance form 1095-A (if applicable) and identity theft protection pin (if applicable).

VITA does not file the following income tax categories: complicated and advanced schedules C & E employee business expenses, moving/relocation expenses, minor’s investment income, joint business returns or partnerships and international and non-resident.

Appointments are not necessary but anyone interested is asked to register at stockton.edu/vita where they may select a date and provide contact information. After signing-up, reminders, parking passes and campus maps will be emailed to those driving to campus. Walk-ins are also welcome.

For information, call (609) 652-4256.

Read or Share this story: http://vineland.dj/2Fnlu7u