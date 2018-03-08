Michelle Tomko (Photo: Submitted)

It will be comedy night at Stockton University’s Kramer Hall in Downtown Hammonton on March 15.

Comedian Michelle Tomko will perform an act from her repertoire of award winning bits during Third Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the hall located at 30 Front Street Hammonton.

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Tomko is the 2016 and 2017 recipient of the Atlantic City Weekly Nightlife Award for “Best Comedian.” Tomko’s comedy has been featured on TMZ and NPR’s “It’s only a Game.”

She is also the winner of several comedy contests at The Improv in Cleveland, Tabu’s “The Last laugh in Philadelphia” and The Comedy Shop in Atlantic City.

The free is open to the public and light refreshments will be served.

Go online and visit https://michellecomedynight.eventbrite.com to preregister.

