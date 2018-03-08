Hammonton offers fresh water fishing on Hammonton Lake at Hammonton Lake Park. (Photo: File)

Hammonton Lake cleanup

set for Saturday

The Hammonton Lake Cleanup will be held on Saturday. Volunteers should meet up at the Canoe Club at 10 a.m. There will be donuts and coffee beforehand, and subs/wraps afterward.

This is the 10th annual cleanup comprised of volunteers who share a desire to keep Hammonton beautiful. The cleanup is hosted by the Atlantic County Utilities Authority, Hammonton Environmental Commission, Hammonton Green Committee, Hammonton Lake Water Quality Advisory Committee and the Hammonton Parks and Recreation Commission.

Everyone is welcome, but volunteers are urged to RSVP via Facebook (ACUA or Hammonton Environmental Committee) or by calling (609) 516-5115.

Special thanks go to ShopRite, ACUA, and the Canoe Club for their donations and support!

Four charged following two-month task force investigation

Four people were arrested on various charges on Feb. 28 after the FBI Child Exploitation Task executed search warrants at Homestead Lodge, rooms 128 and 130, in Pleasantville, according to the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office.

The arrests came following a two-month investigation involving prostitution, guns and drug activity at that location, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The following people were charged:

• Henry Lovest of Pleasantville was charged with unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, certain person not possess a firearm, compelling prostitution and drug offenses.

• Xena Allen of Pleasantville was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, drug offenses and municipal warrants.

• Tracy Truax of Pleasantville was charged with engaging in prostitution and drug offenses and municipal warrant.

• Luis Torres of Pleasantville was arrested on an outstanding Superior Court warrant.

The FBI Child Exploitation Task Force is made up of detectives from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, N.J. Department of Human Services Police and the New Jersey State Police. The Atlantic County SWAT Team assisted in executing the warrants.

Atlantic City Electric Region president to retire

MAYS LANDING - Vince Maione, region president of Atlantic City Electric, will retire from the company on March 30 following more than 33 years of distinguished service to the company.

Maione began his career in 1984 in the company’s commercial & industrial marketing department. He has held various leadership positions within the company, including those in distribution engineering, field operations management and transmission engineering project management, before his current role, which he assumed in 2009.

“Vince is a widely respected and experienced industry leader who has been instrumental in telling our story and advancing policy positions across New Jersey,” said Melissa Lavinson, senior vice president of Pepco Holdings, parent company of Atlantic City Electric. “I want to thank Vince for his leadership and dedicated service to the company and the entire South Jersey region.”

In addition to his company leadership, Maione has been an active leader in numerous South Jersey region leadership initiatives, including serving as a founding board member of Choose New Jersey, a nonprofit corporation created by New Jersey business leaders to promote the state in the global market. In addition, Maione’s statewide leadership was evident in serving on the boards of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce, the New Jersey Utilities Association and NJTV. Maione also served two terms as Town Council member in Hammonton.

A search for Maione’s replacement is currently underway.

For more information about Atlantic City Electric, visit atlanticcityelectric.com or follow the company on Facebook at facebook.com/atlanticcityelectric or on Twitter at twitter.com/acelecconnect. Its mobile app is available at atlanticcityelectric.com/mobileapp.

Easter Eggstravaganza set

for March 30 in Hammonton

MainStreet Hammonton and the downtown businesses will hold the annual Easter Eggstravaganza on March 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will be hopping by to greet kids and give out candy. Toy Market will feature its annual “The Great Egg Drop.” Kid-friendly music will get everyone dancing on South Second Street and you won’t want to miss the kid crafts, goodies and games taking place there. Businesses will offer activities and treats throughout the downtown. To better guide visitors, a flier with all of the activities and treats will be distributed that day.

The sponsor for this event is Elm Dental Associates located at 543 White Horse Pike in Hammonton.

“We are grateful for the support of Elm Dental Associates,” said Cassie Iacovelli, the executive director of MainStreet Hammonton. “This event is a downtown favorite for families and it is made possible thanks to the generosity of our sponsor.”

Last year, we had hundreds of families join us in the downtown,” said Iacovelli. “It was a fun-filled day for everyone and we hope to see more people this year. You won’t be disappointed!”

