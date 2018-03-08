Succulent plant flower (Photo: Getty)

The Hammonton Environmental Commission and the Pinelands Preservation Alliance are offering Hammonton residents an opportunity to participate in the South Jersey Landscape Makeover Program.

Funded by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, this program provides homeowners with expert advice and financial assistance to create rain gardens and other “green” projects. Homeowners may be eligible for up to $450 for the installation of a garden.

Two rain garden workshops for homeowners are being held in Hammonton in March:

Introduction to the SJ

Landscape Makeover Program

Date: March 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Hammonton Canoe Club, 100 Sports Drive, Hammonton NJ 08037

This workshop provides an overview of rain gardens and explains the rebate program whereby residents can receive up to $450 for the installation of a garden. You will also be able to set up a free consultation with a Rutgers University design professional.

Design Your Rain Garden

Date: March 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: Hammonton Canoe Club, 100 Sports Drive, Hammonton NJ 08037

During this workshop, experts will help you design your own rain garden. Attendance at this workshop is mandatory to be eligible for the rebate.

Pre-registration is required for these workshops.

Reserve Your Spot online at https://pinelandsalliance.salsalabs.org/hammontonraingarden/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=98460852-6707-4f27-ad8a-9b3dfb65f483 or call (609) 516-5115 or (609) 335-2750.

