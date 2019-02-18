GALLOWAY TWP. - An Atlantic County woman wasn't trying to conceal evidence — or anything at all — when police showed up to investigate a noise complaint at her home.

Officers responded to the home on Heavenly Valley Court in Galloway Township after 10 p.m. Saturday to speak to the resident, according to a police report.

While the officers were talking to Rhiannon V. Thompson, the 26-year-old took off her clothes and assaulted them, police said.

Police, police car, police lights, light bar, flashing lights, for carousel. Staff Photo/Sean M. Fitzgerald (Photo11: File)

Following up on alleged evidence of drug manufacturing, police then searched Thompson's home and seized a large stash of marijuana, wax marijuana, marijuana butter and marijuana edibles, according to a report.

The marijuana edibles included cookies, brownies and cereal treats, all of which contained THC extracts and were packaged for distribution, police said.

Thompson was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, lewdness, aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Sheri Berkery: @SheriBerkery; 856-486-2673; sberkery@gannettnj.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.thehammontonnews.com/story/home/2019/02/18/brownies-nj-woman-allegedly-stripped-assaulted-cops-pot-arrest/39077493/