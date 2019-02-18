What was in those brownies? NJ woman allegedly stripped, assaulted cops before pot arrest
GALLOWAY TWP. - An Atlantic County woman wasn't trying to conceal evidence — or anything at all — when police showed up to investigate a noise complaint at her home.
Officers responded to the home on Heavenly Valley Court in Galloway Township after 10 p.m. Saturday to speak to the resident, according to a police report.
While the officers were talking to Rhiannon V. Thompson, the 26-year-old took off her clothes and assaulted them, police said.
Following up on alleged evidence of drug manufacturing, police then searched Thompson's home and seized a large stash of marijuana, wax marijuana, marijuana butter and marijuana edibles, according to a report.
The marijuana edibles included cookies, brownies and cereal treats, all of which contained THC extracts and were packaged for distribution, police said.
Thompson was charged with distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia, lewdness, aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.
