MAYS LANDING – An Atlantic City teen who burglarized two homes after fleeing a detention center has pleaded guilty to multiple charges, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Raymir Lampkin, 17, was one of four teens who escaped from the Harborfields Juvenile Detention Center in Egg Harbor City in November 2017, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The teens allegedly assaulted one staff member and stole another’s vehicle. They crashed the stolen vehicle “and ditched it ahead of a pursuing police cruiser,” the statement said.

Raymir Lampkin (Photo11: Photo provided)

The teens fled on foot, taking a rifle and clothes during the burglary of an unoccupied home, the statement said. They then burglarized a second home occupied by a mother and her two children, the prosecutor’s office alleged.

Lampkin and two other teens were captured several hours after the escape in Bridgeton. The fourth teen was arrested the next day in Atlantic City.

Lampkin was being held at the detention center for an alleged shooting in Atlantic City in September 2016. Authorities alleged he fired into a car on New Jersey Avenue, wounding a passenger in September 2016.

Lampkin pleaded guilty to attempted murder, escape and two counts of burglary.

His recommended term includes a six-year term for attempted murder, followed by consecutive five-year terms for each burglary. The agreement also calls for a 13-year term, with no parole eligibility until he’s completed 85 percent of the sentence.

Lampkin is being held in the Essex County juvenile detention facility.

