K-9 Luke retires after serving Atlantic County residents

K-9 Luke and his handler Officer Joseph Kleinow have served the citizens of Atlantic County with great success. K-9 Luke retired on Oct. 1.

The Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler has announced the retirement of one of the agencies long time bloodhounds. K-9 Luke, who joined the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office in 2009, retired on Oct. 1, after an extensive career with the department.

K-9 Luke and his handler Officer Joseph Kleinow served the citizens of Atlantic County with great success. K-9 Luke was involved in many successful search and rescue operations over his 10-year career. In addition to tracking and locating criminal offenders, K-9 Luke and Ofc. Kleinow were responsible for the safe return of numerous clients participating in the Sheriff’s Office Project Life Saver Program. Sheriff Scheffler said that Luke will be missed tremendously and will be difficult to replace.

Scheffler continued by saying the Sheriff’s Office anticipates bringing on another Bloodhound in spring 2020. The new K9 will be used for tracking purposes with Officer Kleinow as the handler.

The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and the K9 Unit appreciates the support of community partners including Petsmart, Walmart and Angeline Pebler, who have donated money and services to the K-9 Unit.

Hammonton Halloween Parade scheduled for today

HAMMONTON - The 44th annual Kiwanis Club of Hammonton Halloween Parade will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 on Bellevue Avenue. The rain date is Oct. 24. The parade will originate at Orchard Street and Egg Harbor Road and then proceed up Bellevue Avenue to the Atlantic County Human Services building.

Individual participants do not need to preregister. They should register and assemble at 6 p.m. at Orchard Street and Egg Harbor Road on the night of the parade.

Cash prizes are awarded for participants who put on the best show.

For information on floats or groups, call Chairman Bob Schenk at (609) 517-4614.

Angelic Health offering free grief support

Angelic Health offers the following free grief support groups:

Angelic Health Companionship #GriefSupport Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18 at Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 NJ-50, Mays Landing.

Angelic Health Bereavement Support Group, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17 at Rittenberg Manor, 528 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City.

Registration is not required.

For information, visit www.Angelic.health.

Community to recognize outstanding Atlantic County residents

NORTHFIELD - Eight Atlantic County residents will be recognized for their outstanding achievements and contributions to the community at the 31st annual Donald J. Sykes Awards ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Atlantic City Country Club at 1 Leo Fraser Drive.

Each October the county celebrates Disability Awareness Month with the presentation of awards to individuals with disabilities who were nominated by area organizations, family or friends for their positive attitudes, personal accomplishments and their success in enriching the lives of others. The ceremony is presented as a cooperative effort of the Atlantic County Division of Intergenerational Services and the Atlantic County Disability Advisory Board.

“It is our responsibility as a community to help people with disabilities enjoy the lives they deserve. These honorees are shining examples of all that is possible,” said County Executive Dennis Levinson. “We applaud their achievements and remarkable abilities to meet and overcome life’s challenges. They encourage us to appreciate our similarities as well as our differences.”

Established by the county in 1989, the ceremony was later named in memory of Donald J. Sykes, a longtime community advocate and former chairman of the county’s Disabled Citizens Advisory Board.

The honorees are: Stanley Adams of Galloway, Izabella Bernard and John Jeffries of Mays Landing, Alex Corson of Somers Point, Pat Gardella of Buena, Justin Hlifka of Egg Harbor Township, Jason Kuharik of Absecon, and Nadira Morgan of Atlantic City.

All seating is reserved.

For ceremony information, call (609) 645-7700, ext. 4386, or TTY, 711.

For information on services, call the Atlantic County Aging and Disability Resource Connection at (888) 426-9243.

Community invited to special Shabbat service

NORTHFIELD - The community is invited to a special Shabbat service at Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25, commemorating the one-year anniversary of the tragic attack in Pittsburgh. Beth Israel is joining with synagogues throughout the country for this #ShowUpForShabbat service, designed to honor the victims and raise our collective voice for a world free of antisemitism, hate and bigotry.

At the service, Rabbi David M. Weis will deliver a sermon reflecting on today’s climate of hatred. There will be a separate discussion with Director of Education Cookie Feldman for young children and school age children. All are welcome to attend.

The attack in Pittsburgh took place on Oct. 27, 2018 at the Tree of Life synagogue, and culminated in the murder of 11 innocent Jews. The #ShowUpForShabbat initiative was launched by AJC Global Jewish Advocacy as an expression of solidarity in the American Jewish community. For more information on #ShowUpForShabbat, visit https://www.ajc.org/showupforshabbat.

For Beth Israel information, call (609) 641-3600 or visit bethisraelnorthfield.org.

Fool Moon Theatre to present ‘Steel Magnolias’

SOMERS POINT - Fool Moon Theatre will present the hilarious and heart-breaking “Steel Magnolias” at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, 2 p.m. Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2 and 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Gateway Playhouse at 738 Bay Ave.

American writer Robert Harling’s comedy-drama is about the bond among a group of Southern women in northwest Louisiana. The show’s all-women cast features Carrie Cohen as Truvy, Andrea Zakheim as M’Lynn, Jennifer Smith as Clairee, Meghan Rylie B as Shelby, Victoria Biron as Ouiser and Sutton Fineran as Annelle.

Pattye Herron is the director and Melissa Ford is the stage manager.

Tickets are $35. The Nov. 1 performance is a benefit for the diabetes program at Shore Medical Center.

For tickets or information, call (609) 653-0553 or visit www.gatewaybythebay.org or Fool Moon Theatre on Facebook.

Scary stories, Jersey Devil Hunt at Batsto Village

HAMMONTON - Scary stories and the annual Jersey Devil Hunt will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, weather permitting, at the Batsto Nature Center in Historic Batsto Village at 31 Batsto Road.

For reservations, call (609) 567-4559.

Serving up chills and thrills at the Eagle Theatre

HAMMONTON - The Eagle Theatre will serve up chills and thrills this Halloween season with a new experience, an interactive movie night, featuring a presentation of “Night of the Living Dead” on Oct. 26 at 208 Vine St. Doors will open for preshow activities at 7:15 p.m. The movie will begin at 8 p.m. The event is recommended for ages 16 and older.

George Romero’s 1968 independent masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, is a cult classic which Romero wrote, directed, photographed and edited. It stars Duane Jones and Judith O’Dea. The story follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania, which is besieged by a large and growing group of “living dead” monsters.

Guests are invited to join fellow zombies at the theater to partake in signature themed treats and participate in pre-show trivia, while enjoying the spooky sounds and scores from classic horror films, albums and attractions. True diehard fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite ghoul for their chance to win a costume contest. Throughout the film, guests will experience the theatre’s new state-of-the-art theme park theater sound, providing seat rumbling for an extra added scare factor.

Tickets are $15.

For tickets or information, call (609) 704-5012 or visit www.eagletheatre.org.

Enjoy a spooky and fun celebration for Halloween

ATLANTIC CITY - Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall will host a spooky and fun celebration for Halloween on Oct. 26. It will be family-friendly early and adult-themed later.

Family fun starts at 5 p.m. with pumpkin painting for kids, who are encouraged to dress up for the costume contest. Pumpkins and markers will be supplied. At 6:30 p.m., children will be invited to parade around in their costumes. Three winners will be selected, one boy, one girl and best costume overall. Prizes will be awarded. Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” will be presented on the big screen in the Beer Yard at 7 p.m. Guests should dress warm and bring a blanket. Hot chocolate and warm, spiked cider drinks will be available. There will also be a firepit and an outside bar.

At 10 p.m., the John Carpenter’s “Halloween” will be shown on the big screen. Plus at midnight there will be a costume contest with prizes awarded for best overall, sexiest, scariest and funniest costumes.

The beer hall is at 133 S. Tennessee Ave.

For information, call (609) 541-4099 or visit www.tennesseeavenuebeerhall.com.

Shore Medical Center to honor veterans Nov. 11

SOMERS POINT - Shore Medical Center will join with the community to honor veterans in a special ceremony at noon Nov. 11, Veterans Day, at the center’s park along Bay Avenue.

As part of this tribute, Shore invites the community to submit the name of friends or family members who have served our country to be included on a flag that will be planted in the lawn at Shore, which will remain there until Nov. 15. Shore anticipates more than 1,000 flags will be planted. The public is welcome to submit as many names as possible so they can honor those who have given so much.

Those interested in recognizing a veteran in their life should send their full name, the full name of the veteran(s) they’d like to honor, and their branch(es) of military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.

Winslow police to hold No Shave November campaign

WINSLOW - The Winslow Township Police Department will participate in their third annual No Shave November campaign aimed at bringing awareness to cancer. Members of the department will, if they voluntarily choose to participate, make a donation to cancer research. The participating members will begin a month-long journey to forgo shaving to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness. We are going to grow hair to grow cancer awareness to support cancer prevention, research and education.

The department aims to bring awareness to all types of cancer, which include both prostate and testicular cancer. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in American men. It is estimated by the American Cancer Society that in 2019, there will be about 174,650 men with newly diagnosed prostate cancer, which is a 6 percent increase from 2018. There will also be an estimated 31,620 deaths from prostate cancer in 2019, a 7 percent increase from 2018. One in seven men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime. This year, an estimated 9,560 men in the U.S., will be diagnosed with testicular cancer. About one out of 250 men and boys will be diagnosed with the disease during their lifetime.

Early detection of prostate and testicular cancer is critical to survival rates. The five-year survival rate for prostate cancer, when caught in the early stages, is nearly 100 percent. The five-year survival rate of testicular cancer, when caught in the early stages, is 95 percent. Both prostate and testicular cancer not caught in the early stages has limited treatment options, early diagnoses is critical to the survive of these cancers. Prostate cancer can be detected early by getting a simple PSA blood test. Testicular cancer can be detected early by getting educated on self-screening exams.

The department invites the public to join them in the campaign by discussing cancer awareness and by donating at www.gofundme.com/f/yfndd-winslow-twp-pd-no-shave-november.

Funds raised will be donated to Matthew Hill Foundation Inc., which has a goal of raising cancer awareness and funding education, prevention and research.

Buena Regional PTO hosting Festi-Fall event

BUENA - Buena Regional High School PTO will host its sixth annual Festi-Fall event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23 in the gym at 125 Weymouth Road. This family-friendly event will feature vendors showcasing a variety of homemade crafts, decor, gifts, crafts, holiday decor, food, candles and more.

Vendors interested in participating in the event should send an email with your name, business name and contact information to brhspto.vendorevent@gmail.com.

Everyone invited to tree decorating and lighting event

SOMERS POINT - Somers Point-Community First, a local volunteer organization, will host a Christmas tree decorating and lighting event this holiday season. All clubs, restaurants, families and organizations within the Somers Point community are invited to decorate a tree. A sign will be placed outside of the accompanying tree to identify participation. The decorating of the trees will begin on Dec. 7. Each establishment will be responsible for decorating and removing the decorations off their own trees.

The lighting event will take place from 4 to 5 p.m. Dec. 12. Hot cocoa and candy canes will be available for attendees. Santa will arrive on a fire truck from the Somers Point Fire Department to greet everyone, and lead the ceremonial illumination of the park.

“The magic of Christmas is alive and well in Somers Point, as evidenced by the fact that more than 200 people gathered for our inaugural tree decorating and lighting ceremony last year," said Michele Law, volunteer member of Somers Point-Community First. “People have been talking about this event and asking us if it is coming back. We were waiting for word from the North Pole about Santa’s schedule and we are happy to let everyone know that he has cleared time for us in Somers Point on December 12. We are looking forward to seeing everyone, and continuing this newfound community tradition.”

A limited number of trees are available.

To reserve a tree, email Michele Law at MicheleLaw1808@Yahoo.com.

