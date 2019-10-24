EXHIBITS

Exhibit, features military artifacts and personal donations from every war and conflict beginning with the Revolutionary War, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, free admission. (609) 909-5859. www.aclink.org/vetsmuseum. Atlantic County Veterans Museum, Daniel Estell House, 189 State Route 50, Estell Manor, adjacent to the Atlantic County Park and veterans cemetery.

FILM

IMAX Films, schedule includes: “Maleficient: Mistress of Evil,” through Oct. 31; “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” Oct. 26; “Terminator: Dark Fate,” Oct. 31 to Nov. 14; Ford v. Ferrari, Nov. 14 and Nov. 20 to Dec. 5; Disney’s “Frozen II,” Nov. 21 to Dec. 5; “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” Dec. 19 to Jan. 2, admission. www.ticketmaster.com. Tropicana, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Film: Rocky Horror Picture Show, features special guests the Eagle Theatre Shadow Cast, prop bags provided; no outside props, food or beverage allowed, ages 15 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian, doors open, 11 p.m., show, 11:59 p.m. Oct. 25, tickets $15. (856) 685-6664. www.kathedral.com. Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.

CHILDREN

Halloween Fun, features Elmer’s Hay-Mazin’ Maze, Pumpkin Picking and Happy Hayrides, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, through Oct. 24, tickets $25.50 in advance or $28.50 at the door, for ages 2 and older. (609) 646-0103. storybookland.com. Storybookland, 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township.

Annual Great Pumpkin Celebration, features Halloween costume parade for ages 12 and younger, Halloween Ring Toss Game, crafts, trick-or-treat bags, photo opportunities, trick-or-treating, various times through Oct. 31 (see website for store schedule), free. (609) 449-4500. www.basspro.com/halloween. Bass Pro Shop, 30 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Atlantic City.

Trick-or-treat weekend, features trick-or-treating, costumes welcome, hayrides, hay maze and more, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 25 to 27, tickets $25.50 in advance or $28.50 at the door, for ages 2 and older. (609) 646-0103. storybookland.com. Storybookland, 6415 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township.

Trick-or-Treat, children in costume are invited to visit participating mall stores for treats, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31, free. (609) 646-8326. shophamilton.com. Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.

Children’s Theater: “Pocahontas,” 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10:30 a.m. Nov. 15, tickets $7 to $9. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Kidz Bop World Tour, features young adults performing contemporary popular songs for kids, 4 p.m. Nov. 17, admission. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Children’s Theater: “Express Train to the North Pole,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 to 6, 10 a.m. Dec. 7 and 8, 7 p.m. Dec. 23, 10 a.m. Dec. 24, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 28, tickets $7 to $9. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Children’s Theater: “Frosty the Snowman,” 10:30 a.m. Dec. 11 to 13, 10 a.m. Dec. 14 and 15, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 16 to 19, and 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Dec. 21, tickets $7 to $9. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

FUNDRAISERS

Holiday Food Drive, sponsored by Buena Vista Township Special Events Committee, a collection of canned and non-perishable food items benefits local families in need; donations will be distributed through the Community Food Pantry, Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center and the Abundant Living Church Food Bank; donations accepted through Dec. 2 at township post offices, Buena Vista Township Municipal Building at 890 Harding Highway, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center at 661 Jackson Road in Newtonville, during regular business hours. (856) 697-2100, ext. 8. www.buenavistanj.com.

Holiday Toy Drive, sponsored by Buena Vista Township’s Special Events Committee, donations of new, unopened, and unwrapped toys for all ages will be accepted, through Dec. 2. (856) 697-2100, ext. 8. Donation box in main lobby at the Buena Vista Township Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, Buena Vista.

HEALTH & FITNESS

Angelic Health Bereavement Support Group, 3 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 17. www.Angelic.health. Rittenberg Manor, 528 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City.

Angelic Health Companionship #GriefSupport Group, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Dec. 18. www.Angelic.health. Earth Angels for Dementia, 115 NJ-50, Mays Landing.

Breast cancer screening, for women age 40 and older with no current or past breast issues; screenings are processed through insurance; appointments encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome; schedule includes: Atlantic City Townehouse, Oct. 29; and New York Ave. Apartments, Atlantic City, Oct. 31. (609) 677-9729. www.amifoundation.net. AMI Foundation’s Dr. Jan Astin Mobile Digital Mammography Van.

Coffee with a Doc: “Matters of the Heart,” Dr. Jing-Sheng Zheng, a cardiologist with AtlantiCare Physician Group, will discuss heart disease, risk factors, ways to stay healthy and the services offered by AtlantiCare’s Heart & Vascular Institute, 10 a.m. Oct. 31, free. (888) 569-1000. Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery, 212 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

Survivors of Suicide Support Group, presented in partnership with the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, for people who have lost someone to suicide, 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. (609) 377-5859. Mindful Counseling Center, 3069 English Creek Road, Suite 224, Egg Harbor Township.

Rising Minds Support Group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, features a peer-led meeting for ages 18 to 30; participants will discuss mental health, share experiences, develop tools for self-care, and connect with others; also, online meetings are available on Facebook; 6:45 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month, free. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. The Leadership Studio, 161 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City.

LGBTQ+ Discussion/Networking Group, members share experiences and information about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics; LGBTQ+ community members and their family and friends are invited to participate, 2 p.m. on the first and third Fridays of each month. (609) 652-3800, ext. 318. Email bhuff@mhanj.org. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Men’s Wellness Group, participants discuss strategies for better health; family/relationships; occupational wellness and more, meets at 6 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month. (609) 652-3800, ext. 308. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Anxiety and Depression Support Group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, a peer-led group for individuals seeking coping strategies, mutual support, self-care, wellness/recovery, discussion of relationships and other related topics, 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Thursday of the month. (609) 652-3800. AtlantiCare Behavioral Health, 120 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton.

Pause for Paws, for ages 18 and older, offers individuals an opportunity to interact with certified pet therapy dogs to destress and improve emotional health, 10 a.m. to noon on the first Wednesday of each month, free, reservations required. (609) 652-3800, ext. 308. Email jangelini@mhanj.org. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Mind and Body, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Atlantic Center for Independent Living, a workshop for individuals who live with a disability, features a discussion of topics such as adapting, goal setting, refocusing and more, 11 a.m., on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month. (609) 652-3800. Email bbishop@mhanj.org. Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Women with Disabilities, for women with all types of disabilities meet to network, find support, and discuss common issues/topics, 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 748-2253, ext. 321. Atlantic Center for Independent Living, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Anxiety support group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, features a weekly, peer-run anxiety support group for individuals living with anxiety; include a discussion of wellness tools, mutual support, local community resources and more, 3 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. AtlantiCare, 1601 Tilton Road, Northfield.

3M Movie Marathon, for individuals who live with any type of disability and a guest, features two films back to back, 3 to 7:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month. (609 748-2253. nperskie@atlanticCIL.org. Atlantic Center for Independent Living., 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 7, Galloway.

Family support group, a group to share community resources and discuss topics related to family, wellness, relationships, school, stress managment and more, for individuals who prefer to speak Spanish, meets at 2 p.m. Mondays Mental Health Association, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. (609) 652-3800.

Intensive Family Support Services, for family members with an adult loved one living with a mental health disorder; a workshop-style meeting with a new topic each month, 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of the month. (609) 652-3800, ext. 301, or email mschweer@mhanj.org. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Coping Skills Group, open to all residents of Atlantic County, led by peers and will focus on a new topic each session. Topics may include: relaxation techniques, stretching/physical activity, avoiding self-blame and more, 2 to 3 p.m. Mondays, free. (609) 652-3800. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Perinatal Loss Support Group, hosted by AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, for parents who have experienced miscarriage, ectopic pregnancy, stillbirth or newborn death, 7 to 9 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month, free. Email: Kathy.Fowler@atlanticare.org. AtlantiCare Health Park, 2500 English Creek Ave., Building 600, Suite 602, Egg Harbor Township.

Young Adult Stress Relief Group, presented by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with The Wellness Center at Stockton University, open to students and non-students ages 18 to “20 something,” participants discuss common young adults issues, stress management, family problems, roommate issues and more, 4:30 to 5:30 Tuesdays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 308. Email jangelini@mhanj.org. Campus Center Meeting Room 2, Stockton University, 101 Vera King Drive, Galloway.

Cancer support, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, free. (609) 926-2699. Gilda’s Club South Jersey, AtlantiCare HealthPlex, 1401 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City.

Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA’s “Y Diabetes Prevention Program,” a free program for people who are at risk for type 2 diabetes, meets 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays throughout the year, registration required. (856) 691-0030, ext. 118. www.vinelandymca.org. Cumberland Cape Atlantic YMCA, 1159 E. Landis Ave., Vineland.

Food and Body Challenges: Undereating, for individuals who struggle with undereating; offers an opportunity to discuss compulsive exercising, meticulously counting calories, making yourself sick and other topics; in this peer-run group, participants may share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools 1 p.m. on the third monday of the month. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Food and Body Challenges: Overeating, for individuals who struggle with compulsive overeating; offers an opportunity to discuss uncontrollable eating, emotional eating and eating past the point of fullness; in this peer-run group, participants may share with others as well as gain support, practical skills and tools, 6:15 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Memory Cafe, hosted by Angelic Palliative & Hospice Care, Jewish Family Services and Right at Home, in conjunction with the Alzheimer’s Association, a free program which gives people living with dementia and their care partners a chance to interact and engage with others on a similar journey; have fun and develop new friendships in a safe and relaxed environment, 1 to 2:30 p.m., on the first Tuesday of each month, Atlantic County Library, 6500 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor; for reservations, call (609) 822-1109 or email tserota@jfsatlantic.org; or 1 to 2:30 p.m., on the last Tuesday of each month, Cape May County Library, 2600 Bayshore Road, Villas, for reservations call (609) 355-6202.

Buried in Treasures Workshop, a series of weekly workshops for individuals who want to learn how to declutter and stop over-acquiring, 10 a.m. Fridays, cost $125 for 16 sessions, registration required. (609) 652-3800, ext. 305. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway.

Caregiver support and networking group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition, for anyone caring for a child, spouse, sibling, parent or friend; topics include: local resources, coping skills, self-care and support, 10 a.m. on the first and third Wednesday of each month, free. (609) 652-3800, ext. 310. Royal Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting, will include information for family members and caregivers of people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, 5:30 p.m. second Tuesday of the month. (609) 404-4848. http://seashoregardens.org. Seashore Gardens Living Center, 22 W. Jimmie Leeds Road.

Overeaters Anonymous: Meetings offer support and fellowship for people suffering from the disease of compulsive eating and food addiction; modeled after the Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12 step program it recognizes that compulsive overeating for many people is an illness that cannot be solved by dieting and willpower alone; no fees or dues; area meetings include: 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation, 61 Jimmie Leeds Road, 2nd Floor, Pomona Room, Pomona, (609) 703-0733; 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Evangel Assembly of God, 1100 Route 50, Mays Landing, (609) 271-3980; 9 a.m. Saturdays, Grace Lutheran Church, Dawes Avenue and Shore Road, Somers Point, (609) 317-4376. For information, including additional meeting locations, visit http://www.oa-southjersey.org.

Child Abuse Support for Adults, a peer-run, weekly meeting for adults who have experienced physical, sexual and/or emotional child abuse or neglect; hosted by a trained facilitator with Adult Survivors of Child Abuse, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 652-3800. Email sjasca@gmail.com. Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization Offices, 950 Tilton Road, Suite 108, Northfield.

Speak of the Spectrum Group, a meeting for LGBTQ individuals and supportive family/friends which offers an opportunity to discuss experiences, learn about the community, find support and discuss relevant topics, meets at 6 p.m. on the first Monday of the month at the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Suite 8, Galloway. (609) 652-3800.

Counseling and referrals, for people coping with addiction to heroin and prescription painkillers; also family members of people with addiction may receive support from trained peer counselors; confidential services, grant-funded, no cost to callers, available 24/7. (855) 652-3737 or TTY (877) 294-4356.

Support meeting, sponsored by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, for individuals living with Bipolar disorder, offers support, resources, education and information, 7 p.m. Mondays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. Ventnor VFW, 601 N. Dorset Ave., Ventnor.

Women’s Wellness, common stresses and mental health challenges, 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tuesdays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 303. AtlantiCare AIS, 1601 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City.

Intensive Family Support Services Support Group, 10:30 a.m. second Thursdays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 301. Email cmiller@mhanj.org. Mental Health Association in Atlantic County, 4 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Nar-Anon Family Group Meeting, a worldwide fellowship for people affected by a friend or family member with a drug addiction; as a Twelve-Step Program, they offer help by sharing experience, strength, and hope in a safe and anonymous forum, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 805-3680. (609) 561-6019. Abundant Living Church, 849 Route 54, Buena Vista.

Celiac-Gluten Free Support Group, new members welcome, 7 p.m. third Tuesdays. Email Rosaliavalenti@aol.com. (609) 412-8361. AGA office, not affiliated with AGA, 3205 Fire Road, Egg Harbor Township.

Caregiver Support Group, offered by the Mental Health Association in Atlantic County in partnership with the Cape Atlantic Caregiver Coalition, for people caring for a child, spouse, sibling, parent or friend, includes resources, coping skills, self-care and support, 10 to 11:30 a.m. on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, free. (609) 652-3800, ext. 304. Email nmckee@mhanj.org. Royal Suites, 214 W. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Aphasia Communication Group, offered by the Adler Aphasia Center and facilitated by a licensed speech language pathologist, provides people who have been diagnosed with aphasia with an opportunity to socialize with others who share similar experiences, provide tips to communicate more effectively, and provide time to practice communication skills in a natural environment; Aphasia is a language disorder caused by stroke or other brain injury; it affects spoken language, reading and writing, but does not affect a person’s intellect, 10 a.m. to noon on the second and fourth Fridays of each month. Registration required. Stockton University’s Kramer Hall, 30 Front St., Hammonton. To register: (973) 530-3981 or email wgreenspan@adleraphasiacenter.org. Adler Aphasia Center information: (201) 368-8585 or www.adleraphasiacenter.org.

MUSIC

Concert: Sal “The Voice” Valentinetti, known for his performance on “America’s Got Talent,” 8 p.m. Nov. 22 and 23, tickets $35. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Concert: The Duprees and the 4 Aces, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, tickets $40. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Concert: Tool, also features Killing Joke, Nov. 22, tickets $59.50 and higher. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Concert: Mysterious Ways, the Ultimate U2 tribute, doors open, 7 p.m., show, 8 p.m. Nov. 29, tickets $25. (856) 685-6664. www.kathedral.com. Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.

Concert: Jonas Brothers’ Happiness Begins Tour, with guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 29. (800) 736-1420. www.ticketmaster.com. www.boardwalkhall.com. Boardwalk Hall, 2301 Boardwalk, Atlantic City.

Concert: Philadelphia Boys Choir: Sing, Choirs of Angels, features a performance of classic and contemporary carols and songs to celebrate the holidays, doors open, 6:30 p.m., show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, tickets $25 to $29.50. (856) 685-6664. www.kathedral.com. Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.

Handel’s “Messiah,” hosted by Stockton University Performing Arts Program, 7 p.m. Dec. 8. Borgata Event Center, Atlantic City.

Concert: New York Bee Gees Tribute Show, features songs including “Night Fever,” “Stayin Alive,” “To Love Somebody,” and more, 8 p.m. Dec. 27, tickets $35. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Concert: Chris Collins and the Boulder Canyon Band, features a tribute to the music and legacy of John Denver, 8 p.m. Dec. 28, tickets $35. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

SENIOR CITIZENS

Atlantic Cape Community College’s Club 50 Plus, offers a variety of workshops designed to enhance the personal, professional and social lives of older learners, through this spring, club fee $5, additional cost for workshops. (609) 343-5655. atlantic.edu/ce. Atlantic Cape Community College, Mays Landing and Cape May Court House.

Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, open 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, lunch available, free but donation of $1 suggested and reservations requested at least two days in advance; activities include: Pinochle, Bridge and other card games, 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily; chair yoga, 11 a.m. Thursdays; crochet lessons, 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays, reservations requested; and volunteers needed. (609) 645-7700, ext. 6537, or email obellano@jccatlantic.org. Hammonton Senior Nutrition Center, 310 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton.

Senior exercise, 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays and Fridays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Chair yoga for seniors, 1 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Book Club, 1:15 p.m. second Friday of each month, free. (609) 567-4341. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Crocheting, knitting and stitch work, all skill levels, 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Pinochle, card playing and board games, Monday through Friday, free. (609) 704-5752. Email Hammontonseniors@gmail.com. Canoe Club of Hammonton, Hammonton Lake Park.

Shore Senior Socials: A free monthly social and educational event hosted by Shore Medical Center volunteers and featuring Bingo, complimentary refreshments, and an educational session hosted by a Shore health expert or community partner. Programs will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month in DiOrio Hall at Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point.For a list of upcoming topics, visit: https://shoremedicalcenter.org/shore-senior-socials. For reservations or information, call (609) 653-3543.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 965-2111. www.renaultwinery.com. Renault Winery, 72 Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City.

Ice skating, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. daily and 8 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday night, schedule subject to change, admission $10, skate rentals $3. (609) 441-1780. www.flyersskatezone.com. Flyers Skate Zone, 501 N. Albany Ave., Atlantic City.

Square dancing, weekly lessons, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, first lesson free, $5 thereafter. (856) 825-1809. (609) 839-3796. Milmay Fire Hall, 225 Broad St., Milmay.

Community Awareness Lunch, hosted by Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children of Atlantic and Cape May Counties; features former foster youth Justice LaRue as the guest speaker, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 23, free, reservations required. (609) 601-7800. AtlanticCapeCASA.org. Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point.

44th annual Kiwanis Club of Hammonton Halloween Parade, 7 p.m. Oct. 23, rain date, Oct. 24. Parade will originate at Orchard Street and Egg Harbor Road and then proceed up Bellevue Avenue to the Atlantic County Human Services building.

31st annual Donald J. Sykes Awards ceremony, a celebration of Disability Awareness Month and awards presentation, 11:30 a.m. Oct. 24. (609) 645-7700, ext. 4386, or TTY, 711. Atlantic City Country Club, 1 Leo Fraser Drive, Northfield.

Tribute to Sinatra, features Steve Silicato, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 15, reservations recommended. (609) 965-2111. www.renaultwinery.com. Renault Winery Resort & Golf, 72 N. Bremen Ave., Egg Harbor City.

#ShowUpForShabbat service, designed to honor the victims of the tragic attack at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh and raise a collective voice for a world free of antisemitism, hate and bigotry; a separate discussion will be held for young and school age children, all are welcome, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 25. (609) 641-3600. www.ajc.org/showupforshabbat. bethisraelnorthfield.org. Beth Israel, 2501 Shore Road, Northfield.

Scary stories and the annual Jersey Devil Hunt, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, weather permitting. (609) 567-4559. Batsto Nature Center, Historic Batsto Village, 31 Batsto Road, Hammonton.

Halloween Chills and Thrills, recommended for ages 16 and older, features an interactive movie night with a presentation of “Night of the Living Dead,” themed treats, trivia, spooky music and a costume contest for ghouls, preshow activities, 7:15 p.m., movie, 8 p.m. Oct. 26, tickets $15. (609) 704-5012. www.eagletheatre.org. Eagle Theatre, 208 Vine St., Hammonton.

Halloween event, family fun including pumpkin painting, a costume contest and parade with prizes and a screening of Disney’s “Hocus Pocus,” bring a blanket and dress warm, 5 p.m.; adult fun, screening of John Carpenter’s “Halloween” and a costume contest with prizes awarded for best overall, sexiest, scariest and funniest costumes, 10 p.m. Oct. 26. (609) 541-4099. www.tennesseeavenuebeerhall.com. Tennesee Avenue Beer Hall, 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City.

Monster Bash, hosted by the Underground store, feature vendors and music plus a Zombie Walk at 6 p.m., come in costume and makeup or check out one of the onsite artists, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 26, rain date Nov. 2. (609) 748-8999. www.historicsmithville.com. Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville.

Atlantic City Ballet’s “Dracula,” a family-friendly ballet; costume contest and parade at Atlantic City performance only, 7 p.m. Oct. 26, Circus Maximus Theater, Caesars Hotel-Atlantic City; and 4 p.m. Oct. 27, The Strand Theater, Lakewood; tickets $45 for adults, $20 for ages 18 and younger, plus senior discount of 15 percent for ages 65 and older for the Atlantic City performance; and $35 for orchestra/loge, $25 for mezzanine, $20 for seniors and $15 for students for Lakewood performance. acballet.org. strand.org. ticketmaster.com.

Halloween ComicFest, visit Level Up Entertainment for a selection of free comic books, special guests, vendors, activities, a costume contest and more, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 26, free. (609) 646-8326. shophamilton.com. levelupentertainment.com/hcf. Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.

Halloween Movie in the Park: “Hocus Pocus,” bring a blanket and a lawn chair, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26, weather permitting, free. John F. Kennedy Park, Somers Point.

Witches Day Out, features a witch costume contest with registration from 10 a.m. to noon and categories including Best Witches Costume, Best Junior Witch, Best Coven, Best Hat and Best Shoes; also features a witchy auction, scavenger hunt, discounts for anyone wearing a witch hat at participating stores and more, 2 to 7 p.m. Oct. 27. (609) 748-8999. www.historicsmithville.com. Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville.

Self-defense classes for women, presented by Somers Point-Community First, instructor Thomas Lacovera will teach overall safety and preventable precautionary education as well as maneuvers helpful in insecure circumstances, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 28 and 30 and Nov. 4, free, space is limited; registration required, email: fkaplan@shoremedicalcenter.org. DiOrio Hall, Shore Medical Center, Somers Point.

Knights of the Square Table, an all-ages chess club, open to new and experienced players, 3 p.m. Nov. 2, 16 and 30, registration requested. (609) 652-2352. Atlantic County Library/Galloway, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Vinyasa and Vino, arrive, 10:45, class, 11 a.m. to noon Nov. 3 and Dec. 8, tickets $20, includes yoga and a glass of wine. (856) 697-7172. www.bellviewwinery.com. Bellview Winery,150 Atlantic St., Landisville.

Semi-annual Bridal Expo, hosted by the Smithville Inn, features an opportunity to meet the inn’s special event coordinators plus many area wedding vendors; plus complimentary hors d’oeuvres, champagne, fashion shows, door prizes and more, 6 p.m. Nov. 6, free. Register: bit.ly/2moXmsz. Historic Smithville, 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville.

An Evening with Cher, Neil Diamond, Dolly Parton, Streisand and more, presented by the Edwards Twins, for all ages, doors open, 7 p.m., show, 8 p.m., Nov. 9, tickets $35 to $50. (856) 685-6664. www.kathedral.com. Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.

Veterans Day Ceremony, noon Nov. 11, Shore Medical Center, Bay Avenue, Somers Point; to submit the name of a veteran for recognition at the event, send an email with your full name, the full name of the veteran(s) to be honored and their branch(es) of military to patriotictribute@shoremedicalcenter.org by Nov. 6.

Craft with Company, features crafting for ages 18 and older, schedule includes: Thanksgiving centerpiece craft, 6 p.m. Nov. 14; and holiday craft, 6 p.m. Dec. 12, free, registration required. (609) 652-2352. Atlantic County Library, 306 E. Jimmie Leeds Road, Galloway.

Holiday Shopping Boutique, hosted by Buena Vista Township Special Events Committee, features an opportunity to purchase unique, handmade and specialty items will be available to purchase, as well as snacks and beverages, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16. (856) 697-2100, ext. 8. Email specialevents@buenavistanj.com. www.buenavistanj.com. Buena Vista Township Municipal Building, 890 Harding Highway, Buena Vista.

Holiday Cooking Demonstration, features a cooking demonstration by Iron Chef Jose Garces, followed by lunch and a meet and greet, 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 16, tickets $39 plus tax and fees. Ticketmaster.com. Tropicana.net. Olon, Tropicana, Atlantic City.

Sixth annual Festi-Fall, hosted by the Buena Regional High School PTO, a family-friendly event with vendors showcasing a variety of homemade crafts, decor, gifts, crafts, holiday decor, food, candles and more, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 23. Interested vendors should email: brhspto.vendorevent@gmail.com. Gym, Buena Regional High School, 125 Weymouth Road, Buena.

Divalicious, features Holly Faris in a one-woman show including an assortment of celebrity impersonations and comedy; her impersonations include Joan Rivers, Tina Turner, Cher, Dolly Parton, Liza Minelli, Marilyn Monroe, Bette Midler and more, 2 p.m. Nov. 24, tickets $25. (856) 384-8381. www.thebroadwaytheatre.org. Broadway Theatre of Pitman, 43 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Comedy: The Uncle Louie Variety Show, a comedy show for “anyone of Italian descent or who grew up with Italian friends,” doors open, 7 p.m., show, 8 p.m. Nov. 30, tickets $35 to $50. (856) 685-6664. www.kathedral.com. Kathedral Event Center, 499 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton.

The Opera at Tomasello Winery, features performance and dinner, Holiday Opera Gala, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, tickets $79.95, reservations required. (800) 666-9463. www.tomasellowinery.com. Tomasello Winery, 225 White Horse Pike, Hammonton.

THEATER

“Steel Magnolias,” presented by Fool Moon Theatre, features a classic comedy-drama about a young beautician, newly arrived in a small Louisiana town, who finds work at the local salon, where a small group of women share a close bond of friendship, and welcome her into the fold, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26, 2 p.m. Oct. 27, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and 2, and 2 p.m. Nov. 3, tickets $35. (609) 653-0553. www.gatewaybythebay.org. Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point.

“Home for the Holidays,” presented by the Shaken Not Stirred Players, features a fully staged and costumed production with favorite holiday songs, memories and laughs, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, 2 p.m. Dec. 8, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14, and 2 p.m. Dec. 15, tickets $25. (609) 653-0553. www.gatewaybythebay.org. Gateway Playhouse, 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point.

VETERANS

Veterans Advocate, Wilmington VA Southern New Jersey Outreach Team provides information and enrollment for veterans and their Veterans Affairs Healthcare. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., first Wednesday of each month. (609) 382-4727. ShopHamilton.com. Hamilton Mall, 4403 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing.

Welcome Warriors, an all-veterans meeting to discuss topics including employment, adjusting to civilian life, relationships/family, and more, 6 p.m. Thursdays. (609) 652-3800, ext. 308. Email jangelini@mhanj.org. Denny’s Restaurant, 242 E. White Horse Pike, Galloway.

Read or Share this story: https://www.thehammontonnews.com/story/news/2019/10/24/places-go-things/40413335/